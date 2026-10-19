[NCBFAA] Enforcement, Advocacy & What Brokers Need To Watch (Podcast)

NCBFAA President Karen Damon shares critical insights from the association's Government Affairs Conference, discussing the urgent need for advance notice on tariff changes, the evolving role...

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A Recap Straight from Capitol Hill

The pace of change in international trade isn’t slowing down, and customs brokers, freight forwarders, importers, and compliance professionals need to know what’s coming next. In this month’s NCBFAA President’s Recap, presented in partnership with Simply Trade and Global Training Center, host Lori Mullins sits down with NCBFAA President Karen Damon fresh off the association’s sold-out Government Affairs Conference.

Why Advance Notice Matters

Karen takes listeners behind the scenes of NCBFAA’s advocacy work on Capitol Hill, explaining why transparency and advance notice are so critical when new tariffs and regulatory requirements roll out. Brokers and importers need real lead time to understand new rules, train their teams, update software, and transmit accurate information, not scramble after the fact.

Brokers as a “Force Multiplier”

The conversation turns to CBP’s growing enforcement focus and the evolving role of licensed customs brokers within it. Karen describes brokers as a “force multiplier,” capable of helping CBP facilitate legitimate trade while supporting security, data accuracy, and revenue collection all at once.

The 2027 Triennial Is Closer Than It Looks

Licensed customs brokers should start preparing now for the 2027 triennial reporting cycle. Karen stresses the importance of maintaining documentation for continuing education credits, and Lori challenges listeners to check in with fellow licensed brokers and any importer colleagues who hold a license, to make sure they’re preparing too.

What’s Next: Tracing and CTPAT

Looking ahead, Karen names two issues she expects the industry to still be discussing six months from now: supply-chain tracing and evolving CTPAT obligations for customs brokers. She encourages importers, exporters, and brokers alike to watch CBP’s developing supply-chain visibility requirements and weigh in when public comment periods open.

Ready to Go Deeper?

Preparing for the 2027 triennial or brushing up on broker compliance fundamentals? Explore GTC’s Customs Broker continuing education and CTPAT preparation courses to stay ahead of what’s coming.

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