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22 October 2026

Five Checks For … What Supply Chain Leaders Should Rethink In The Trump Tariff Environment 2.0

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Foley & Lardner

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As tariff policies shift and trade tensions escalate, multinational companies face mounting pressure to reassess supply chain strategies built on assumptions that may no longer hold. This analysis examines five critical best practices for building resilience against tariff volatility, from diversifying supplier networks to integrating trade risk into routine governance frameworks.
United States International Law
Gregory Husisian,John Turlais,Lindsey Zirkle
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Please find our latest “Five Compliance Best Practices” article, which provides quick-hit compliance best practices multinational companies can implement to enhance their compliance programs and internal controls. Additional “Five Things” articles, as well as our What Every Multinational Should Know and Tariff-ied! articles, can be found in the drop-down menu on our Tariff & International Trade Resources page. Click Here to Register for our email list to receive future practical international regulatory compliance tips.

In the wake of the IEEPA tariff reversal by the Supreme Court, the new contours of a combination Section 232/Section 301 tariff environment is coming into focus. This renewed tariff environment requires supply chain leaders to revisit assumptions that may have guided sourcing and logistics decisions prior to 2025. Supplier concentration, lean inventory models, long-distance sourcing, and limited redundancy may all become more costly or less sustainable if tariffs potentially can expand or shift rapidly. For many importers, the issue is not merely whether tariffs will increase, but whether the supply chain is designed to adapt if they do.

Supply chain leaders accordingly should consider whether their current sourcing model is resilient enough to withstand renewed tariff pressure. Here are five best practices companies should consider when reassessing their supply chain approach in the new tariff environment:

  • Reconsider Single-Country and Single-Supplier Dependence. Companies should assess whether they are overly dependent on one country, supplier, or production site for critical goods or inputs. Concentration may create unacceptable cost and continuity risk where tariffs are imposed quickly or where political measures target a particular market.
  • Reevaluate the Assumption That Lowest Unit Cost Means Lowest Total Cost. A sourcing model that appears cost-efficient on paper may become significantly more expensive once tariffs, logistics disruption, compliance burdens, and lead-time risk are taken into account. Supply chain leaders should incorporate total landed cost and strategic resilience into sourcing decisions rather than relying solely on nominal purchase prices.
  • Build More Regional and Flexible Supply Options. Companies should consider whether portions of the supply chain can be regionalized, diversified, or structured with backup capacity so that the business is not forced into emergency sourcing if trade conditions change. Building flexibility in advance is often less costly than reacting after tariffs take effect.
  • Improve Visibility into Lower-Tier Supply Chains. Tariff risk often extends beyond direct suppliers. Companies should understand where key subcomponents, raw materials, and processing activities occur so that exposure to particular jurisdictions or trade measures can be identified earlier and managed more effectively.
  • Integrate Tariff Risk into Routine Supply Chain Governance. Tariff developments and changes should not be treated as occasional outside events. Companies should incorporate tariff risk into regular sourcing reviews, supplier discussions, management reporting, and strategic planning. A supply chain that monitors these issues only after an announcement is often already behind.

Supply chain leaders that rethink concentration risk, hidden cost assumptions, and tariff exposure even from lower-tier suppliers will be better positioned to respond if a more aggressive tariff environment returns. The companies that fare best will be those that prepare before policy changes force rapid decisions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Gregory Husisian
Gregory Husisian
Photo of John Turlais
John Turlais
Photo of Parker White
Parker White
Photo of Lindsey Zirkle
Lindsey Zirkle
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