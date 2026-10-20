Trade Diversification And Global Growth

Companies are being pushed to make difficult decisions about where they source materials, develop products, manufacture, and serve customers. Geopolitical shifts, protectionist policies, changing regulations, and transport disruptions can undermine a supply chain or market strategy that once delivered dependable results. A familiar supplier may become harder to use. A profitable customer relationship may become more expensive to support. A market that appeared accessible may require a different commercial approach.

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Executive perspective

Companies are being pushed to make difficult decisions about where they source materials, develop products, manufacture, and serve customers. Geopolitical shifts, protectionist policies, changing regulations, and transport disruptions can undermine a supply chain or market strategy that once delivered dependable results. A familiar supplier may become harder to use. A profitable customer relationship may become more expensive to support. A market that appeared accessible may require a different commercial approach.

Trade diversification gives companies a way to respond with a broader set of commercial options. It means developing additional customers, qualified sources of supply, delivery routes, and business partners while preserving the strengths that made the company successful. The objective is profitable growth with manageable exposure to any single market, supplier, customer, or policy decision.

International trade affects all of us in some shape or form. It influences the availability and price of everyday products, the competitiveness of employers, and the work of teams that may never prepare a customs entry. Product developers choose components and technical specifications. Production teams commit capacity. Finance manages currency and payment risk. Legal and trade compliance determine how the business can execute its commitments across borders.

The response should be to embrace new opportunities and move beyond familiar commercial relationships. That requires curiosity about foreign customers, willingness to adapt the offer, and discipline about investment. A barrier in one market should trigger a review of where else the company's capabilities solve a valuable problem, and what entry model would make that opportunity viable.

Buy local trade regional sell global

This philosophy connects local economic strength with international opportunity. Buy local where suppliers offer competitive capability and dependable performance. Trade regional to build complementary production and customer relationships in nearby markets. Sell global by identifying overseas buyers whose needs resemble those of the company's strongest domestic customers. These activities can run together; a business does not have to finish one before starting another.

This paper organizes trade diversification around five connected disciplines: Market Entry, Supply Chain and Logistics, International Finance, International Law, and Trade Compliance. These five pillars provide a management framework for deciding whether a specific opportunity can be won, delivered, paid for, and sustained.

The recommended starting point is a focused 90-day program: map the company's exposure, identify comparable overseas customers, assess a small number of markets, and validate one or two

opportunities through funded pilots or a documented readiness plan. Major investment should follow evidence of demand, viable economics, and execution capability.

Trade policy and global exposure

The pressure is measurable. The World Trade Organization (WTO) reported that new tariffs and other import measures introduced from mid October 2024 to mid October 2025 covered $2.64 trillion of world goods imports, compared with $611 billion in the preceding period. It also recorded new trade-facilitating measures on goods covering $2.09 trillion. These figures measure trade affected by policy measures, not trade lost or tariff revenue collected. They show that barriers and openings can develop at the same time.1

Trade has continued despite that pressure. In its March 2026 release, the WTO estimated merchandise trade volume growth of 4.6% in 2025 and projected 1.9% for 2026 under a baseline excluding energy price shocks. Its high energy price scenario reduced the 2026 projection to 1.4%. These are dated estimates and conditional forecasts, not final 2026 results. The strategic implication is to test plans against multiple operating conditions.2

Policy examples across major economies

Jurisdiction and measure Commercial relevance United States Section 301 changes finalized in September 20243 Targeted tariff changes demonstrate how sourcing and product economics can be affected across strategic sectors. European Union Definitive duties on Chinese battery electric vehicles from October 20244 The Commission acted following its subsidy investigation. Company and product scope matter when assessing the effect of a trade remedy. China Rare earth export controls introduced in April 20255 Availability can depend on export authorization for specified items. Supplier location alone does not establish dependable access. European Union Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) definitive regime from January 20266 Selected goods in carbon intensive sectors carry emissions related requirements. Product design and supplier data can affect market access.

These examples have different legal purposes. Broad protectionism, anti-subsidy measures, national security controls, and climate policy should be evaluated on their own terms. CBAM is designed to address carbon leakage; its commercial burden alone does not establish unlawful protectionism. The table identifies policy developments, rather than providing transaction specific rates or a complete account of later amendments.

For management, the task is to understand the exposure and response options. An announced measure, an effective rule, a temporary suspension, and a negotiated proposal have different implications. Record the relevant status and effective date before changing a price, moving production, or committing capital.

Buy local trade regional sell global

Local capability and global participation can strengthen each other. A business that wins overseas orders may create additional demand for domestic engineering, components, professional services, and production. An imported input may help a local manufacturer produce a more competitive export. Evaluate the complete value chain when deciding where the company creates value.

Buy local through capability and value

Local sourcing can support rapid product development, easier supplier communication, smaller replenishment cycles, and closer quality oversight. Use those advantages where they justify the commercial decision. Compare total cost, capacity, technical capability, quality, and continuity of supply. A local supplier that relies on the same overseas material source as the incumbent may leave the underlying concentration unchanged.

The OECD's 2025 Supply Chain Resilience Review modelled a broad relocalisation scenario that could reduce global trade by more than 18% and global real GDP by more than 5%, without consistent resilience gains. GDP volatility increased in more than half of the economies modelled. This is a modelled economy-wide scenario, not a forecast for an individual company or evidence against every local sourcing investment.7

Trade regional through complementary strengths

Regional relationships can combine nearby customers with complementary manufacturing, service, and distribution capabilities. A company may retain engineering in its home market, source selected inputs from a neighboring economy, and serve customers through a regional warehouse or service partner. Geographic proximity can help coordination, although border procedures and political differences still require attention.

For a North American company, that may involve relationships across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Companies elsewhere can apply the same logic within their own region. Any anticipated trade agreement benefit must be verified against the product, origin, documentation, and transaction. Regional proximity by itself provides no entitlement to preferential treatment.

Sell global through a repeatable customer proposition

The strongest starting point is the problem a domestic customer already pays the company to solve. Identify where similar buyers operate internationally and test whether the offer remains valuable under local operating conditions. The transferable advantage may be engineering expertise, reliability, specialized inventory, implementation support, or a service that helps customers manage complexity.

Global growth should extend beyond dependence on one destination. A Canadian supplier can assess European or Asian customers alongside U.S. opportunities. A European manufacturer can evaluate buyers across the Americas, Africa, and Asia. These are search directions; the investment decision should be based on identifiable customers and verified economics in each market.

The three parts of the philosophy form an ongoing commercial system. Local strengths support regional relationships, regional learning supports wider expansion, and international customer feedback improves the product and home-market operation. The company should preserve what works while developing additional options it can actually use.

The five pillars of trade

The five pillars used in this paper connect business development with execution. Assign a responsible owner to each discipline and bring the owners together before offering a price, signing an exclusive agreement, or moving production. In a smaller company, one person may own several pillars and use outside specialists to fill specific gaps.

Pillar Decision it supports Evidence to develop Market Entry Which customers should we pursue and how should we reach them? Customer profile, demand validation, competitive position, channel plan, and pilot scope. Supply Chain and Logistics How will we source, produce, deliver, and support the offer? Supplier qualification, capacity, routes, inventory needs, service coverage, and contingency plans. International Finance Can we fund the opportunity and collect an acceptable return? Landed economics, working capital, credit assessment, payment terms, and currency exposure. International Law What rights, obligations, and local presence does the operating model create? Contracts, intellectual property terms, tax and establishment review, employment needs, and dispute arrangements. Trade Compliance Can the transaction proceed under the applicable trade rules? Classification, origin, valuation, restricted party and end-use review, licensing, and required records.

Connect the pillars during product development

A change in component sourcing may affect product testing, production yield, customs origin, and eligibility for trade preferences. A design modification intended to meet local customer needs may change technical certification or export control analysis. Engineering and compliance should review the planned design together before the company orders tooling or makes delivery commitments.

Production and quality teams should establish the cost and time needed to qualify an alternative source. Finance should assess how samples, inventory, duties, and longer receivable cycles will be funded. Sales should confirm whether the buyer values the adapted product enough to support the price. Each team needs the same version of the proposed product and transaction.

Use one business case

The decision record should identify the customer, product or service, source locations, delivery model, contracting parties, invoice currency, expected margin, and unresolved issues. Approval should depend on the combined case. Strong demand cannot compensate for an unresolved legal prohibition, and low sourcing cost cannot compensate for a product the buyer will not accept.

Use a standing cross-functional review to resolve conflicts before they become customer problems. The commercial lead owns the opportunity; the executive sponsor determines investment priorities; finance, operations, legal, and compliance validate the assumptions within their disciplines. This makes diversification an enterprise responsibility.

Matching domestic customers to overseas buyers

Begin with a defined group of successful domestic accounts. Document their industry, application, production scale, purchasing process, certification requirements, payment behavior, and reason for choosing the company. Identify which customers deliver attractive contribution and repeat business. Revenue alone can obscure accounts that require excessive support or working capital.

Translate that profile into an overseas search. An industrial component supplier serving food processing plants should look for similar applications, maintenance needs, and procurement roles abroad. A software or consulting firm should look for comparable operating problems, decision makers, and budgets. Match the customer's use case before assuming that a large national market is a good fit.

Build a market shortlist with evidence

For goods, use the International Trade Centre (ITC) Trade Map to examine imports by product and partner.8 Use Export Potential Map as a source of modelled opportunity hypotheses.9 Compare tariffs and access conditions with Market Access Map.10 Country Commercial Guides and other country research can add context about distribution and business conditions.11 Validate the resulting shortlist with actual buyers, sector associations, and local advisers.

Trade data has limits. A Harmonized System code may combine products with different applications. Import values can reflect price changes, inventory cycles, or re-exports, and reporting can lag. Modelled export potential does not identify a guaranteed customer or the company's attainable revenue. Confirm the applicable national tariff line and distinguish market size from the segment the business can serve.

Screening criterion Suggested weight Evidence required Customer and application fit 25% Relevant buyers, interviews, specifications, and a clear problem to solve. Margin after full delivery costs 20% Validated price, sourcing and delivery costs, duties, support, and finance. Access and regulatory readiness 20% Required approvals, origin analysis, licensing, and realistic timing. Partner and service capability 15% Qualified channel, technical support, capacity, and customer references. Payment and currency exposure 10% Buyer credit, workable payment terms, banking access, and foreign exchange (FX) plan. Contribution to diversification 10% Reduced dependence after considering shared suppliers, routes, and demand.

This is a proposed management scorecard, not an external ranking. Rate each criterion from 1 to 5 and calculate the weighted average using the suggested weights; record evidence quality separately. Apply legal and technical feasibility checks first. Scores support planning and cannot authorize an activity that requires an approval still outstanding. Test whether changing the weights alters the preferred market. The scoring examples on the following page support consistent assessment across teams.

Calibrating the market scorecard

Agree the minimum commercial requirements and scoring definitions before reviewing candidates. The examples below assume that a lawful, technically feasible route has been identified. Higher scores indicate a stronger position. Use scores of 2 or 4 for conditions between the stated examples, and document the supporting evidence.

Criterion Score 1 Score 3 Score 5 Customer and application fit Potential buyers identified; need and willingness to pay remain unverified. Named buyers confirm the application, specifications and buying process. Paid pilots and repeat orders demonstrate fit with the target customer profile. Margin after full delivery costs Base contribution falls below the company's minimum requirement. Verified base contribution meets the minimum; the agreed downside case does not. Verified contribution meets the minimum in both base and agreed downside cases. Access and regulatory readiness Lawful route confirmed; requirements are complex and lead times long. Requirements mapped; qualification cost and timetable are feasible. Required approvals, qualifications and supporting records are in place. Partner and service capability Material capacity or service gaps remain unresolved. Partner capability and references checked; service and capacity commitments documented. Pilot delivery validates quality, capacity and service commitments. Payment and currency exposure A funding route exists; substantial credit or currency exposure remains. Credit, funding and terms reviewed; currency management costs included. Payment performance demonstrated; funding available and residual risks within agreed limits. Contribution to diversification Most demand or critical supply remains exposed to existing common risks. Adds independent buyers or sources, with some material common exposure. Adds usable alternatives with limited exposure to the existing major risk drivers.

Record evidence confidence as high, medium or low, with its source, date and unresolved assumptions. A strong score supported by weak evidence requires further validation before investment. Keep related measures distinct: delivered margin measures unit economics, while payment and currency exposure measures funding, collection and residual risk. Do not count the same benefit twice.

Set separate approval thresholds for contribution, launch investment, maximum cash at risk, required approvals and customer acceptance. A market can rank first and still fail those thresholds. Compare it with a smaller pilot, a different entry model, and continued investment in existing markets before allocating capital.

Market entry strategies

Choose an entry approach that fits the buying process, service requirements, investment capacity, and regulatory conditions. The options below cover sales channels, customer acquisition, production arrangements, and ownership structures; they can be combined. A company may follow an existing customer abroad, sell through a distributor, and later qualify a contract manufacturer. The right combination may differ by product line and country.

Entry approach Best commercial fit Main tradeoff Direct export or remote service A defined buyer and an offer that can be supported from home. Lower initial fixed investment; the company manages customer access, delivery, and collection. Agent or distributor Local relationships, language, inventory, or technical selling are important. Faster channel access; economics and customer visibility depend on the agreement. Follow an existing customer abroad A domestic customer has affiliates or suppliers with similar needs. Local entities may require separate qualification and budgets; corporate-group concentration can remain. Licensing or co-development The advantage is technology, know-how, brand, or complementary expertise. Potential reach with less direct operating investment; rights and quality need clear control. Contract manufacturing or assembly Local production improves service, adaptation, capacity, or market economics. Qualification and governance costs rise; origin and regulatory outcomes need verification. Joint venture or owned operation Sustained demand supports local presence and greater operating control. More capital and management commitment, plus establishment and exit obligations.

Assess customer concentration at both the purchasing-entity and corporate-group level. Selling to affiliates in several countries may broaden geographic exposure while leaving dependence on one customer group largely unchanged. Track shared budgets, procurement decisions and demand drivers when judging the resilience benefit.

Include services in the entry decision

Services can be delivered across borders, consumed abroad, supplied through a commercial presence, or provided through the presence of individuals. The WTO distinguishes these four modes under the General Agreement on Trade in Services.12 A remote advisory engagement and an on-site implementation project therefore require different entry assessments.

The OECD's 2026 Services Trade Restrictiveness Index report found that barriers remained high in 2025, with new restrictions outweighing liberalisation and fewer reforms than in 2024.13 Evaluate professional licensing, staff mobility, data handling, local establishment, and tax treatment for the chosen service and delivery model. Digital delivery should still have a clear country-specific operating assessment.

A manufacturer can also diversify revenue through installation, training, maintenance, or aftermarket support. Test whether those services improve the customer proposition and whether the company or a local partner can deliver them economically. Include warranty and service responsibilities in the original market entry plan.

Use trusted introductions to accelerate access. Export promotion agencies and commercial networks can help identify counterparties; the U.S. Commercial Service, for example, offers an International Partner Search service to eligible U.S. companies.14 Companies in other markets should assess equivalent local support. Introductions are the beginning of partner evaluation, followed by commercial, financial, and operational due diligence.

Supply chains and overseas collaboration

Diversification must address both the source of supply and the destination of sales. Adding customers abroad is of limited value if one component supplier can halt every order. Adding manufacturers is also insufficient if most revenue still depends on a single buyer or market. Map upstream and downstream concentration together.

Build alternatives that can perform

Map critical inputs beyond the direct supplier where the information is available. Two vendors in different countries may use the same processor, tooling source, logistics corridor, or parent company. For essential components, document what is known, the remaining visibility gaps, and the consequences of a supply interruption.

Qualify alternatives against the actual production requirement. Compare test results, process capability, defect rates, lead times, minimum order quantities, usable capacity, and the time needed to ramp. Keep the incumbent running during a staged transition where practical. A backup supplier becomes useful when it has approved specifications, available tooling, commercial terms, and demonstrated delivery capability.

Compare total delivered economics with transition costs included. Freight, duties, inspection, scrap, inventory, duplicated tooling, management time, and customer requalification can change the sourcing decision. Also assess exposure to shared energy supplies and transport routes; additional supplier countries do not necessarily create independent sources of risk.

Create value with overseas manufacturers

Cross-border collaboration can combine complementary strengths. A company may contribute product design and customer knowledge while an overseas manufacturer contributes a production process, regional service capability, or a locally adapted version of the product. Potential arrangements include co-development, licensed production, reciprocal distribution, shared technical support, and contract manufacturing.

Make the value exchange explicit. Identify who funds development and tooling, who controls customer relationships, who approves process changes, and who owns existing and newly created intellectual property. The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO)'s guidance on technology transfer agreements emphasizes defining the collaboration's legal framework, ownership and access rights, and rights to commercialize results.15

For a manufacturing partnership, document quality requirements, approved subcontractors, inspection rights, traceability, capacity commitments, and responsibility for defects or recalls. Establish practical exit arrangements covering tooling, inventory, customer continuity, and access to technical records. Commercial expectations should be understood across languages and management teams before production starts.

Illustrative application

Consider a North American supplier of specialized parts for food processing equipment. It could test sales to similar plants in another market through a distributor, then assess a local manufacturing partner for selected products if demand and delivery economics justify it. The first pilot would validate buyer specifications, service response, payment, and repeat demand. This is a hypothetical entry sequence, not a claim about the size or attractiveness of any particular country.

Finance law and compliance in the business case

The counterparty is the unit of analysis. A promising country does not establish that a specific buyer can pay, that its bank can complete the transaction, or that the proposed terms fit the seller's cash position. Review the customer, contracting entity, payment route, and funding requirement together.

Payment terms affect competitiveness. Advance payment protects the seller's receivable exposure but can discourage buyers; open account terms support the buyer's cash flow while increasing seller credit exposure. Letters of credit and credit insurance can address particular risks subject to their terms and costs.16 Choose the arrangement with finance before making a binding offer.

Invoice currency is also a commercial decision. Quoting in the seller's home currency can shift exchange exposure to the buyer, which may weaken the offer. Quoting in local currency can improve accessibility while creating an exposure the seller must manage. Assess the net currency position and suitable hedging with the company's finance team and bank.17

Illustrative margin sensitivity

Per unit in reporting currency Base case Added duty Duty and FX Revenue 100 100 90 Goods acquisition cost 60 60 60 Freight and compliance cost 8 8 8 Additional duty 0 12 12 Contribution before other costs 32 20 10

Hypothetical transaction: an importing reseller buys finished goods from an unrelated overseas manufacturer for 60 and resells them for 100 at the baseline exchange rate. The reseller is the importer of record and pays the additional duty. Assume the purchase price of 60 qualifies as the customs transaction value, with no further valuation adjustments. This value is based on the qualifying sale for export, rather than the manufacturer's production cost.18

The 20% additional duty is therefore 12. All amounts are expressed in one reporting currency. In the FX scenario, the customer pays in another currency and its value falls by 10% before collection, after the goods acquisition and duty costs have been settled. Other costs remain unchanged; there is no repricing or hedge. The example excludes overhead, selling costs, financing, tax and launch investment. It illustrates contribution sensitivity and does not establish net profit or a tariff forecast.

Legal execution and investment decisions

Contract terms should allocate delivery obligations, tariff changes, taxes, payment, acceptance, warranty, and dispute resolution. Review local establishment and tax implications before opening inventory locations or assigning personnel abroad. Treat expected duty relief or trade preferences as a conditional benefit until eligibility and documentation are established.

A new shipping route or invoice location does not by itself establish a new origin. Minor repackaging generally does not constitute substantial transformation, and preferential origin requires the relevant agreement's rules to be satisfied.19 Assess the actual processing and applicable jurisdiction before making an origin claim.

Screen the parties and evaluate the product or technology, destination, and end use under applicable controls. U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) guidance requires investigation when export transaction red flags arise.20 Apply the relevant exporting, importing, and transit-country rules and retain the evidence supporting the decision. Overseas collaboration should create real capability and lawful market access.

Testing the investment case

Return to the hypothetical food-processing parts supplier. Assume a proposed market requires

$60,000 of incremental launch costs and produces $20 contribution per unit after all variable production, delivery, duty, channel and support costs. These are independent assumptions for this investment example. The company must sell 3,000 units to recover the launch costs, before other fixed costs, financing and tax.

Illustrative first-year measure Amount Incremental launch costs $60,000 Contribution per unit after variable costs $20 Units needed to recover launch costs 3,000 First-year sales assumption 1,500 units First-year contribution before launch costs $30,000 First-year contribution less launch costs ($30,000)

At 1,500 units, the business generates positive unit contribution but leaves $30,000 of launch costs unrecovered in year one. A longer investment horizon could support the case if repeat demand, capacity and funding are credible. Model the timing of launch payments, inventory, receivables and supplier payments to establish peak cash requirements; accounting contribution alone cannot establish funding needs.

Management should compare the full launch with a smaller pilot, a distributor-led approach, deferred entry and investment in existing markets. Scale only when the expected return, payback period and cash exposure meet the company's agreed requirements. If they do not, revise, defer or stop the opportunity. Embracing global opportunity includes making a disciplined decision about when and how to invest.

A 90 day diversification program

A focused program helps management turn uncertainty into specific decisions. Set a pilot budget, assign an executive sponsor, and select a limited product or service scope. The timetable below is a proposed operating plan. Certification, customer qualification, financing, or establishment requirements may extend the period before a commercial launch.

Period Work and ownership Decision output Days 1 to 30 Commercial, operations, and finance map revenue, suppliers, critical inputs, routes, and cash exposure. Sales defines the domestic customer profile. Legal and compliance identify initial constraints. Three to five market hypotheses, documented concentration risks, and an agreed screening method. Days 31 to 60 Sales validates demand through buyer and partner discussions. Operations obtains quotes and qualification requirements. Finance models payment and margin; legal and compliance assess the proposed structure. One or two priority opportunities with named prospects, costed delivery models, and explicit unresolved issues. Days 61 to 90 The sponsor funds approved pilots where readiness permits. Teams test delivery, quality, service, and payment. Longer lead-time opportunities receive a funded readiness plan. A documented decision to scale, revise, defer, or stop, with owners and milestones.

Measure commercial progress and resilience

Track qualified pipeline, paid pilots, repeat orders, contribution after delivery costs, and cash collection. Pair those commercial measures with the share of revenue by purchasing entity, corporate group and market, exposure to sole-source critical inputs, demonstrated alternate capacity, and recovery time after disruption. Record quality and delivery performance as the portfolio expands.

Decide the thresholds before committing to a pilot. Management should establish the minimum acceptable contribution, maximum cash at risk, required approvals, and customer acceptance criteria. Scale only when the evidence supports those thresholds. Revisit the case when a rule, tariff, exchange rate, route, or major customer assumption changes.

Global participation as a business capability

Companies cannot control the geopolitical environment, but they can improve the quality and range of their commercial choices. That begins with understanding their customers and the value they create, then looking beyond familiar borders for buyers and partners with compatible needs. Foreign manufacturers can become collaborators, and overseas customers can provide the demand that strengthens local operations.

Buy local, trade regional, sell global provides direction. The five pillars used here provide the discipline to act on it. Together, they support a business that can adapt its sourcing, enter new markets, and pursue growth with a clear view of the operational and financial commitments.

The only way to compete in global markets is to embrace it.

Embracing global trade means building the knowledge, relationships, and execution capability to participate successfully. The next step is concrete: identify a customer need the company already solves well, find comparable buyers in another market, and bring all five pillars together to validate the opportunity.

Sources

Sources accessed 8 September 2026; customs valuation guidance reviewed 9 September 2026. Policy examples retain their original announcement or effective dates. Apply the current rules to the specific transaction before implementation.

World Trade Organization. Large increase in new tariffs but also measures to ease global trade, WTO report shows 2 December 2025. Trade coverage during mid October 2024 to mid October 2025; restrictive and facilitating measures.

World Trade Middle East conflict weighs further on slowing trade outlook 19 March 2026. 2025 merchandise volume estimate and March 2026 conditional forecasts; policy and energy risks. Office of the United States Trade USTR Finalizes Action on China Tariffs Following Statutory Four-Year Review 13 September 2024. Historical example of targeted Section 301 tariff changes, rather than a current tariff schedule.

European Commission. EU Commission imposes countervailing duties on imports of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) from China 12 December 2024. Definitive countervailing measures applicable from 30 October 2024 and the Commission's stated rationale.

European Commission Directorate General for Taxation and Customs Union. Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism Undated current guidance. Definitive regime from 1 January 2026, selected covered sectors and importer obligations.

OECD Supply Chain Resilience Review 2 June 2025. Modelled costs and resilience implications of a broad relocalisation scenario.

International Trade Administration. Rules of Origin: Substantial Transformation Undated guidance. Minor processing, manufacturing and the need to apply the relevant origin rules; legacy agreement examples are not used here. S. Bureau of Industry and Security. BIS’s Know Your Customer Guidance and Red Flags Undated regulatory guidance.

Supplement No. 3 to 15 CFR Part 732; investigating end use, end user and destination red flags.

Footnotes

1 WTO, Large increase in new tariffs but also measures to ease global trade, WTO report shows. 2 December 2025.

2 WTO, Middle East conflict weighs further on slowing trade outlook. 19 March 2026.

3 USTR, USTR Finalizes Action on China Tariffs Following Statutory Four-Year Review. 13 September 2024.

4 European Commission, EU Commission imposes countervailing duties on imports of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) from China. 12 December 2024.

5 MOFCOM and GACC, Announcement No. 18 of 2025 on rare earth export controls. 4 April 2025.

6 European Commission, Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism. Undated current guidance.

7 OECD, OECD Supply Chain Resilience Review. 2 June 2025.

8 ITC, Trade Map. Undated live database.

9 ITC, Export Potential Map. Undated live tool.

10 ITC, Market Access Map. Undated live tool.

11 ITA, Research By Country. Undated guidance.

12 WTO, The GATS: objectives, coverage and disciplines. Undated explainer.

13 OECD, OECD Services Trade Restrictiveness Index 2026: Policy Trends. 24 February 2026.

14 ITA, International Partner Search. Undated service description.

15 WIPO, Technology Transfer Agreements. Undated guidance.

16 ITA, Methods of Payment. Undated guidance.

17 ITA, Foreign Exchange Risk. Undated guidance.

18 WTO, Technical Information on Customs Valuation. Undated guidance.

19 ITA, Rules of Origin: Substantial Transformation. Undated guidance.

20 BIS, BIS’s Know Your Customer Guidance and Red Flags. Undated regulatory guidance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.