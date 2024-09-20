Logistically Speaking - Hot Sheet Week 38

Fed Pivot

The Federal Reserve has made a bold move by lowering interest rates by half a percentage point, marking its first reduction since 2020. This decision, supported by 11 out of 12 Fed voters, brings the benchmark federal funds rate to a range between 4.75% and 5%. The rate cut follows a prolonged fight against inflation and reflects the Fed's shift in focus towards preventing past rate hikes from negatively impacting the U.S. labor market. Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized the need to balance inflation control while maintaining a strong job market, signaling a new phase in the central bank's approach to managing the economy. However, Powell cautioned against assuming the current pace would continue.

This reduction comes amid easing inflationary pressures, with inflation dropping from 7% to 2.5% over the last year and improving supply chains. However, signs of a softening job market, with unemployment rising to 4.2% last month, have heightened concerns. While many analysts expected a smaller quarter-point cut, the Fed's decision to pursue a larger half-point reduction aims to address broader economic risks. The Fed's projections showed an increase in the unemployment rate forecast to 4.4% for the end of 2024, with inflation expected to decline to 2.3%. (Source: https://www.wsj.com)

East Coast Strike Likely

The looming strike at U.S. East and Gulf Coast ports is set to begin on October 1st, as negotiations between the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) and the U.S. Maritime Alliance (USMX) remain deadlocked over wage increases and port automation. Local negotiations at key ports, such as Jacksonville, Tampa, and Philadelphia, have also stalled, making it unlikely that a new master agreement will be reached before the current contract expires on September 30th. The ILA's resistance to automation, particularly the use of robots that could replace human workers, is a significant sticking point. Industry analysts warn that this anti-automation stance could increase U.S. import costs and harm exporters while preventing much-needed efficiency improvements. As a result, shippers are already diverting cargo to Canadian ports like Halifax and Montreal, though logistical challenges involving rail routes and bottlenecks may arise.

The potential strike involving 45,000 dockworkers is expected to have significant consequences for global supply chains. According to analysts, it could hold up 1.7% of the global containership fleet each week, with disruptions impacting over 4.5 million TEU (15% of total containership capacity) if the strike continues indefinitely. This disruption could lead to container shortages and rising freight rates. While some shippers are already transferring cargo to the West Coast, this shift could result in congestion there. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has stated it will not intervene using the Taft-Hartley Act to prevent the strike, encouraging all parties to continue negotiations. Trade associations representing key industries, including retail and manufacturing, have called on the administration to help resolve the dispute, emphasizing the severe economic fallout that could follow.

Strike Pushes Demand for Rail Freight

Intermodal volume in the U.S. rail industry hit record highs for the week ending September 14, driven by recovery efforts and concerns over a potential East Coast port strike. According to the Association of American Railroads (AAR), total U.S. rail traffic for the week reached 522,557 carloads and intermodal units, a 6.8% increase compared to the same week in 2023. Intermodal volume alone soared by 13%, totaling 290,403 containers and trailers, marking an all-time high for container originations. The boost was attributed to recovery efforts by Canadian railroads CN and CPKC following brief disruptions, as well as the post-Labor Day surge.

While most commodity groups saw an increase, coal, nonmetallic minerals, and chemicals experienced declines in carload traffic. Despite the overall strong weekly performance, cumulative U.S. rail traffic for the first 37 weeks of 2024 showed mixed results, with carloads down 3.3% and intermodal units up 9.5%. North American rail traffic, which includes U.S., Canadian, and Mexican railroads, also posted gains for the week, rising 4.5%, with Canadian and Mexican railroads showing slight declines in carloads but gains in intermodal traffic—total North American rail volume for 2024 stands at 24.6 million units, up 2.6% year-over-year. (Source: https://www.freightwaves.com)

Diesel's Steady Decline

Diesel prices have seen a steady decline over the past ten weeks, with the average weekly retail price falling by 33.9 cents to $3.526 per gallon, according to the Department of Energy. This price, used for fuel surcharges, is now $1.10 lower than a year ago. The drop in retail prices reflects a broader decline in the price of ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) on the CME commodity exchange, which hit its lowest point since December 2021 on September 10 before rebounding slightly. ULSD prices have fluctuated since reaching that low of $2.058 per gallon, closing at $2.0958 on Monday, still tracking under the August 26 settlement of $2.348 per gallon.

The market remains largely bearish, with only limited bullish news coming from a sharp drop in Libyan oil exports due to ongoing political struggles. Libya's exports fell from over 1 million barrels per day to 314,000 barrels last week, a significant cut that has yet to shift the overall market sentiment. Investor positions in the Brent crude market show growing bearishness, with an increasing number of short positions. UBS, a major Swiss bank, has revised its oil forecasts downward, lowering its Q4 Brent estimate from $83 per barrel to $75, reflecting the broader market's cautious outlook. (Source: https://www.freightwaves.com)

US-Vietnam Trade

Vietnam's trade with the US showed significant improvement in 2024, with exports reaching $77.9 billion in the first eight months, a 25% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This solidified the US as Vietnam's largest export market, followed by China, the EU, ASEAN, South Korea, and Japan. Total trade between the two countries climbed to $87.7 billion, reflecting the strong trade partnership bolstered by the elevation of US-Vietnam relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2023. Key exports from Vietnam to the US include consumer electronics, textiles, garments, footwear, and agricultural products. This rebound comes as a result of the countries' efforts to open markets, ease technical barriers, and improve trade conditions, especially in the agricultural sector.

Increased cooperation in agricultural trade has allowed the US to export peaches and nectarines to Vietnam while both nations continue discussions to expand fruit exports further. The US Department of Agriculture's large trade delegation to Vietnam in 2024 highlights the growing importance of the agro-fishery sector in bilateral trade. However, challenges loom with the possibility of renewed trade tariffs under a potential Trump administration, which could hurt Vietnam's exports, particularly those with components sourced from China. Despite these risks, US investment in Vietnam remains strong, with total registered capital exceeding $11.94 billion as of August 2024. (Source:https://vir.com.vn)

