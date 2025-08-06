ARTICLE
6 August 2025

Administration Implements 40% IEEPA Tariffs On Brazil

United States International Law
TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRADE ALERT – IMPORTS
HEADLINE Administration Implements 40% IEEPA Tariffs on Brazil
DATE July 30, 2025
AGENCY Department of Commerce; Department of Treasury; Department of Homeland Security; U.S. Trade Representative; Customs and Border Protection; Trump Administration
EFFECTIVE DATE August 6, 2025 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (7 days after EO)
BACKGROUND The Administration has determined that "recent policies, practices, and actions of the Government of Brazil threaten the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States."
DETAILS The Trump Administration has implemented a 40% tariff on goods from Brazil, declaring a national emergency to address the Administration's concerns.
EFFECT ON OTHER DUTIES:
  • The 40% duties apply on top of the baseline 10% Reciprocal Tariff or Brazil-specific Reciprocal Tariff once it is finalized, bringing the effective baseline tariffs on Brazil to 50%, in addition to all other duties.
  • Products subject to sector-specific tariffs are excluded (see the exclusions below).
EXCLUSIONS:
  • The EO provides an Annex of excluded products listed by HTS that will not be subject to the 40%, including broadly:
  • Civil aircraft and their parts & components;
  • Oil & petroleum;
  • Fertilizers;
  • Paper & wood pulp;
  • Certain ferroalloys.
  • Articles subject to Steel/Aluminum Tariffs are not subject to the 40% tariffs.
  • Copper articles subject to the recent Copper Tariffs are not subject to the additional 40%.
  • Automobiles/auto parts subject to the Auto Tariffs are not subject to the additional 40%.
IN-TRANSIT:
  • The 40% tariff will not apply to goods loaded onto a vessel and on their last mode of transportation before Aug. 6 and are entered for consumption before Oct. 5.
BASIS International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.) (IEEPA), the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.) (NEA), section 604 of the Trade Act of 1974, as amended (19 U.S.C. 2483), and section 301 of title 3, United States Code.
HTS/
PRODUCTS		 All products except for those defined in Annex I, and articles subject to Steel/Aluminum Tariffs, Automobile/Parts Tariffs, and Copper Tariffs.
COUNTRY Brazil
CITE White House – Addressing Threats to The United States by the Government of Brazil – The White House

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

