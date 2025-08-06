Administration Implements 40% IEEPA Tariffs On Brazil

DETAILS

The Trump Administration has implemented a 40% tariff on goods from Brazil, declaring a national emergency to address the Administration's concerns.

EFFECT ON OTHER DUTIES:

The 40% duties apply on top of the baseline 10% Reciprocal Tariff or Brazil-specific Reciprocal Tariff once it is finalized, bringing the effective baseline tariffs on Brazil to 50%, in addition to all other duties.

Products subject to sector-specific tariffs are excluded (see the exclusions below). EXCLUSIONS:

The EO provides an Annex of excluded products listed by HTS that will not be subject to the 40%, including broadly:

Civil aircraft and their parts & components;

Oil & petroleum;

Fertilizers;

Paper & wood pulp;

Certain ferroalloys.

Articles subject to Steel/Aluminum Tariffs are not subject to the 40% tariffs.

Copper articles subject to the recent Copper Tariffs are not subject to the additional 40%.

Automobiles/auto parts subject to the Auto Tariffs are not subject to the additional 40%. IN-TRANSIT:

The 40% tariff will not apply to goods loaded onto a vessel and on their last mode of transportation before Aug. 6 and are entered for consumption before Oct. 5.