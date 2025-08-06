For almost 100 years, Thompson Coburn LLP has provided the quality legal services and counsel our clients demand to achieve their most critical business goals. With more than 400 lawyers and 50 practice areas, we serve clients throughout the United States and beyond.
Administration Implements 40% IEEPA Tariffs on Brazil
DATE
July 30, 2025
AGENCY
Department of Commerce; Department of Treasury; Department of
Homeland Security; U.S. Trade Representative; Customs and Border
Protection; Trump Administration
EFFECTIVE DATE
August 6, 2025 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (7 days after
EO)
BACKGROUND
The Administration has determined that "recent policies,
practices, and actions of the Government of Brazil threaten the
national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United
States."
DETAILS
The Trump Administration has implemented a 40% tariff on goods
from Brazil, declaring a national emergency to address the
Administration's concerns. EFFECT ON OTHER DUTIES:
The 40% duties apply on top of the baseline 10% Reciprocal
Tariff or Brazil-specific Reciprocal Tariff once it is finalized,
bringing the effective baseline tariffs on Brazil to 50%, in
addition to all other duties.
Products subject to sector-specific tariffs are excluded (see
the exclusions below).
EXCLUSIONS:
The EO provides an Annex of excluded products listed by HTS
that will not be subject to the 40%, including broadly:
Civil aircraft and their parts & components;
Oil & petroleum;
Fertilizers;
Paper & wood pulp;
Certain ferroalloys.
Articles subject to Steel/Aluminum Tariffs are not subject to
the 40% tariffs.
Copper articles subject to the recent Copper Tariffs are not
subject to the additional 40%.
Automobiles/auto parts subject to the Auto Tariffs are not
subject to the additional 40%.
IN-TRANSIT:
The 40% tariff will not apply to goods loaded onto a vessel and
on their last mode of transportation before Aug. 6 and are entered
for consumption before Oct. 5.
BASIS
International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 et
seq.) (IEEPA), the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601 et
seq.) (NEA), section 604 of the Trade Act of 1974, as amended (19
U.S.C. 2483), and section 301 of title 3, United States Code.
HTS/ PRODUCTS
All products except for those defined in Annex I, and articles
subject to Steel/Aluminum Tariffs, Automobile/Parts Tariffs, and
Copper Tariffs.