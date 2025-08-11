|TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRADE ALERT – IMPORTS
|HEADLINE
|Additional "Secondary" 25% Tariffs on India (Totaling 50%)
|DATE
|August 6, 2025
|AGENCY
|Trump Administration; State Department; Treasury Department; Department of Commerce; United States Trade Representative; Department of Homeland Security; Customs and Border Protection (CBP); United States International Trade Commission
|EFFECTIVE DATE
|August 27, 2025, 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time
|BACKGROUND
|
" Executive Order 14066 of March 8, 2022, prohibited the importation of crude oil or petroleum products originating in the Russian Federation into the United States.
" Executive Order 14326 of July 31, 2025, adjusted the tariff on Indian goods from 26% to 25%.
|DETAILS
|
In an Executive Order on August 6, 2025, the Trump Administration increased tariffs on goods from India by 25%, totaling 50% on top of the country-specific July 31 Reciprocal Tariffs on India, citing "that the Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil." The Administration has described these as "secondary" tariffs because they mirror the way secondary sanctions have been applied to third-countries that engage with a sanctions target.
EXCLUSIONS & STACKING:
" The additional 25% tariff stacks above the current 25% Reciprocal Tariff placed on India, with the same caveats and exclusions.
" Articles subject to Section 232 tariffs (i.e., steel, aluminum, copper) are excluded from the additional 50% (total) tariff on Indian goods.
" Items in Annex II of the April 2 Reciprocal Tariff EO are excluded from the additional 25% "secondary" tariff.
IN-TRANSIT:
" The additional 25% will not apply to goods loaded onto a vessel at the port of loading and in transit on the final mode of transit before August 27, 2025, and are entered or withdrawn from a warehouse for consumption before September 17, 2025.
POSSIBLE FUTURE ACTIONS: This latest action and the recent 40% tariff on Brazil further demonstrate the Trump Administration's inclination to use tariffs as a foreign policy tool, and that the trade community can expect ad hoc tariff changes based on broader foreign policy considerations. The Trump Administration has also signaled future actions targeting other countries that continue to purchase oil & petroleum products from Russia, including China and the European Union. President Trump has set a deadline of August 8 for Russia to agree to a ceasefire, threatening sanctions on Russia and high tariffs of up to 100% on Russia's trading partners. Russia's current largest customers of oil include China, India, and Turkey.
|BASIS
|International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.) (IEEPA), the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.), section 604 of the Trade Act of 1974, as amended (19 U.S.C. 2483), and section 301 of title 3, United States Code
|HTS/ PRODUCTS
|All products are subject to the Reciprocal Tariffs
|COUNTRY
|India
|CITE
|White House – Addressing Threats to The United States by the Government of the Russian Federation
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.