Trump Exempts Agricultural Products From IEEPA Reciprocal Tariffs

On November 14, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order modifying the scope of reciprocal tariffs originally imposed under Executive Order 14257 of April 2, 2025, which declared a national emergency based on large and persistent U.S. goods trade deficits. The November 14 order exempts certain agricultural products from the reciprocal tariff regime, effective for goods entered for consumption on or after 12:01 a.m. EST on November 13, 2025.

The exempted agricultural products include coffee and tea, tropical fruits and fruit juices, cocoa and spices, bananas, oranges, tomatoes, beef, and additional fertilizers, covering goods of HTSUS chapters 02, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, and 31. The products have been added to Annex II of Executive Order 14257 under existing subheading 9903.01.32. Additionally, order established new partial exemptions for agricultural products covered by 11 other subheadings from Chapters 08, 14, 19, 20, 21, and 33 under new subheading 9903.02.78, including tropical fruit, communion wafers, acai, citrus juice, and coconut water, among other items. The full list of exemptions can be viewed here.

The order directs the Secretary of Commerce and the United States Trade Representative to continue monitoring the circumstances involving the declared national emergency and to consult regularly on potential needs for further presidential action. The order also mentions that, "to the extent implementation requires refunds of duties already collected, such refunds will be processed pursuant to applicable law and standard procedures of U.S. Customs and Border Protection." Crowell and Moring continues to monitor developments in presidential tariff actions and their impact on industry.

