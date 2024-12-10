ARTICLE
10 December 2024

Spirit Airlines Headed For Liquidation? Unlikely

R
Riveron

Contributor

Riveron logo

Founded in 2006, Riveron professionals simplify and solve complex business problems. We partner with CFOs, private equity firms, and other stakeholders to maximize outcomes.

Riveron teams bring industry perspective and a full suite of solutions focused on the office of the CFO, M&A, and distress.

In 2023, the company was acquired by affiliates of Kohlberg & Company from H.I.G. Capital – which is continuing its partnership with Riveron through a minority investment. Riveron has 18 global offices.

Explore Firm Details
Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines, commented on Spirit Airlines' plan of reorganization in the quote below. In short, Kirby appears to think that Spirit's plan is a road to nowhere, except Chapter 7 liquidation.
United States Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
David Nolletti

Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines, commented on Spirit Airlines' plan of reorganization in the quote below. In short, Kirby appears to think that Spirit's plan is a road to nowhere, except Chapter 7 liquidation. While he isn't exactly an objective observer, he doesn't appear to be wrong either, as Spirit's demise will inure—at least partially—to United's benefit in the zero-sum game of commercial aviation.

Spirit's plan appears to swap some debt for equity and put enough cash on the balance sheet to stay afloat for a few quarters, but the plan fails to address the underlying causes of the insolvency. Then what? Chapter 22?

While liquidation may be a possibility, I suspect that Spirit will be sold to a competitor shortly after its emergence from bankruptcy protection. Unfortunately, current shareholders will get nothing, and that windfall will go to the creditors sponsoring the plan of reorganization.

1555126a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of David Nolletti
David Nolletti
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More