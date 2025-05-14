Benesch Healthcare+ Dialysis & Nephrology Digest No. 64

Calendar of Events

MAY 14, 2025

RHA Day on the Hill

Washington, DC

The Renal Healthcare Association advocates for dialysis providers and ESRD patients by shaping policy and engaging lawmakers to address key challenges. Save the date for Day on the Hill 2025 on May 14, where kidney care professionals can join us to advance critical advocacy efforts. For more information, please click here.

JUNE 9–10, 2025

AMGA 2025 Value Roundtable Summit

Washington, DC

For more information, please click here.

JUNE 11, 2025

AMGA Capitol Hill Day

Washington, DC

For more information, please click here.

AUGUST 12–17, 2025

Nephrology Business Leadership Conference

Plano, TX

For more information, please click here.

SEPTEMBER 17–19, 2025

RHA Annual Conference

Orlando, Florida

Disney's Contemporary Resort

The RHA Annual Conference brings together dialysis professionals, industry leaders, and vendors from across the U.S., offering valuable education, expert insights, and networking opportunities to support the entire renal care community. For more information, please click here.

SEPTEMBER 26–28, 2025

ANNA: 2025 Nephrology Nursing Summit

Charlotte, NC

For more information, please click here.

OCTOBER 2–4, 2025

7th Annual Therapeutic Apheresis Academy

UVA Pinn Hall Conference Center Charlottesville, Virginia

For more information, please click here.

NOVEMBER 5–9, 2025

ASN: Kidney Week 2025

Houston, TX

(Call for Abstracts Deadline May 21)

For more information, please click here.

MARCH 19–21, 2026

2026 OEIS Scientific Meeting

Las Vegas, NV (details to come)

Benesch Healthcare+ Fifth Annual Nephrology and Dialysis Conference

Thursday, June 26, 2025

8:00 A.M. –5:00 P.M.

Cocktail reception to follow

The Sheraton Grand Riverwalk Chicago

301 East North Water Street | Chicago

Please join us for this full-day conference addressing business and legal issues facing nephrology and dialysis providers. Hear from industry leaders discussing current and future trends in care delivery, business and payment models and legal and regulatory issues.

Click HERE to register.

A block of guest rooms has been reserved for attendees at the Sheraton Grand for $299/night + tax. To reserve a room at the negotiated price, please click HERE by June 4.

Please contact MEGAN THOMAS, Director of Client Services (mthomas@beneschlaw.com) for more information about this event as well as exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities.

If your organization is interested in Exhibitor Hall opportunities, please click HERE.

*No CME or CLE available.

AGENDA

8:00–8:45

Registration and Breakfast in Exhibitor Hall

8:45–9:00

Opening Remarks

SCOTT DOWNING AND JASON GREIS, Partners, Benesch Healthcare+

9:00–9:30

Keynote Address

KEITH BELLOVICH, D.O., President, Renal Physicians Association

9:30–10:15

Healthcare Private Equity Investment: Happy Days or Headwinds

Moderator:

JASON GREIS, Partner, Benesch Healthcare+

Presenters:

SCOTT KREMEIER, Managing Director, Piper Sandler

DOUG SIMPSON, President, Panoramic Health

ROBERT PROVENZANO, MD, CEO, Innocura

10:15–10:30 Break

10:30–11:15

Research Opportunities in Nephrology and Dialysis

Moderator:

LAURI COOPER, Counsel, Benesch Healthcare+

Presenters:

JAN WALTER, President, Frenova

BERNARD V. FISCHBACH, MD, CCRP, Dallas Nephrology Associates

NANCY CIPPARRONE, Director of Research, Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana

11:15–12:00

The Future of Kidney Transplantation

Moderator:

JAKE CILEK, Partner, Benesch Healthcare+

Presenters:

MICHAEL A. REES, M.D., PhD., UToledo Health

MICHELLE A. JOSEPHSON, M.D., University of Chicago Medicine Transplant Institute

HARRY E. WILKINS, III, MD, MHCM, President & CEO, Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network

SUNEEL UDANI, M.D., Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana

12:00–1:30 Lunch

1:30–2:15

Artificial Intelligence in Medicine

Moderator:

NICK ADAMSON, Associate, Benesch Healthcare+

Presenters:

GILBERT VILLAFOR, Partner, Benesch

HOWARD SHAPS, MD MBA, Chief Medical Officer, Healthmap Solutions

SARAVAN BALAMUTHUSAMY, Founder, OptMyCare

KATHRIN ZAKI, Managing Associate, Benesch

2:15–3:00

As the Dust Settles on Current VBC Models, What Comes Next?

Moderator:

NESKO RADOVIC, Senior Managing Associate, Benesch Healthcare+

Presenters:

PHIL SARNOWSKI, Senior Vice President, Business Transformation, U.S. Renal Care

BASSEM MIKHAEL, M.D., Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Somatus

Representative from Monogram Health

ERICA MALTBY, Regional President, Strive Health

TIMOTHY PFLEDERER, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Evergreen Nephrology

3:00–3:15 Break

3:15–4:15

Innovative Kidney Care Companies to Know

Moderator:

CHRIS DEGRANDE, Partner, Benesch Healthcare+

Companies:

Neway Labs—BRYAN THOMPSON, Chief Executive Officer

Laminate Medical—ANTHONY RODRIGUEZ, PhD., VP Market Access

Vivance—MANDAR GORI, Chief Business Officer

VenoStent—TIMOTHY BOIRE, Chief Executive Officer

Phraxis—ALEX YEVLIN, Chief Executive Officer

Mozarc Medical—MIKE SERLE, Senior Director, Global Medical & Clinical Affairs

4:15–5:00

An Update on Federal and State Laws to Regulate Non-Compete Covenants

J. SCOTT HUMPHREY, Partner, Benesch

5:00–6:30 Cocktail Reception

To view the full article click here

