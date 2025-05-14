Benesch Healthcare+ Dialysis & Nephrology Digest No. 64

Calendar of Events
MAY 14, 2025
RHA Day on the Hill
Washington, DC
The Renal Healthcare Association advocates for dialysis providers and ESRD patients by shaping policy and engaging lawmakers to address key challenges. Save the date for Day on the Hill 2025 on May 14, where kidney care professionals can join us to advance critical advocacy efforts. For more information, please click here.
JUNE 9–10, 2025
AMGA 2025 Value Roundtable Summit
Washington, DC
For more information, please click here.
JUNE 11, 2025
AMGA Capitol Hill Day
Washington, DC
For more information, please click here.
AUGUST 12–17, 2025
Nephrology Business Leadership Conference
Plano, TX
For more information, please click here.
SEPTEMBER 26–28, 2025
ANNA: 2025 Nephrology Nursing Summit
Charlotte, NC
For more information, please click here.
OCTOBER 2–4, 2025
7th Annual Therapeutic Apheresis Academy
UVA Pinn Hall Conference Center Charlottesville, Virginia
For more information, please click here.
NOVEMBER 5–9, 2025
ASN: Kidney Week 2025
Houston, TX
(Call for Abstracts Deadline May 21)
For more information, please click here.
MARCH 19–21, 2026
2026 OEIS Scientific Meeting
Las Vegas, NV (details to come)
Benesch Healthcare+ Fifth Annual Nephrology and Dialysis Conference
Thursday, June 26, 2025
8:00 A.M. –5:00 P.M.
Cocktail reception to follow
The Sheraton Grand Riverwalk Chicago
301 East North Water Street | Chicago
Please join us for this full-day conference addressing business and legal issues facing nephrology and dialysis providers. Hear from industry leaders discussing current and future trends in care delivery, business and payment models and legal and regulatory issues.
Click HERE to register.
A block of guest rooms has been reserved for attendees at the Sheraton Grand for $299/night + tax. To reserve a room at the negotiated price, please click HERE by June 4.
Please contact MEGAN THOMAS, Director of Client Services (mthomas@beneschlaw.com) for more information about this event as well as exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities.
If your organization is interested in Exhibitor Hall opportunities, please click HERE.
*No CME or CLE available.
AGENDA
8:00–8:45
Registration and Breakfast in Exhibitor Hall
8:45–9:00
Opening Remarks
SCOTT DOWNING AND JASON GREIS, Partners, Benesch Healthcare+
9:00–9:30
Keynote Address
KEITH BELLOVICH, D.O., President, Renal Physicians Association
9:30–10:15
Healthcare Private Equity Investment: Happy Days or Headwinds
Moderator:
JASON GREIS, Partner, Benesch Healthcare+
Presenters:
SCOTT KREMEIER, Managing Director, Piper Sandler
DOUG SIMPSON, President, Panoramic Health
ROBERT PROVENZANO, MD, CEO, Innocura
10:15–10:30 Break
10:30–11:15
Research Opportunities in Nephrology and Dialysis
Moderator:
LAURI COOPER, Counsel, Benesch Healthcare+
Presenters:
JAN WALTER, President, Frenova
BERNARD V. FISCHBACH, MD, CCRP, Dallas Nephrology Associates
NANCY CIPPARRONE, Director of Research, Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana
11:15–12:00
The Future of Kidney Transplantation
Moderator:
JAKE CILEK, Partner, Benesch Healthcare+
Presenters:
MICHAEL A. REES, M.D., PhD., UToledo Health
MICHELLE A. JOSEPHSON, M.D., University of Chicago Medicine Transplant Institute
HARRY E. WILKINS, III, MD, MHCM, President & CEO, Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network
SUNEEL UDANI, M.D., Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana
12:00–1:30 Lunch
1:30–2:15
Artificial Intelligence in Medicine
Moderator:
NICK ADAMSON, Associate, Benesch Healthcare+
Presenters:
GILBERT VILLAFOR, Partner, Benesch
HOWARD SHAPS, MD MBA, Chief Medical Officer, Healthmap Solutions
SARAVAN BALAMUTHUSAMY, Founder, OptMyCare
KATHRIN ZAKI, Managing Associate, Benesch
2:15–3:00
As the Dust Settles on Current VBC Models, What Comes Next?
Moderator:
NESKO RADOVIC, Senior Managing Associate, Benesch Healthcare+
Presenters:
PHIL SARNOWSKI, Senior Vice President, Business Transformation, U.S. Renal Care
BASSEM MIKHAEL, M.D., Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Somatus
Representative from Monogram Health
ERICA MALTBY, Regional President, Strive Health
TIMOTHY PFLEDERER, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Evergreen Nephrology
3:00–3:15 Break
3:15–4:15
Innovative Kidney Care Companies to Know
Moderator:
CHRIS DEGRANDE, Partner, Benesch Healthcare+
Companies:
Neway Labs—BRYAN THOMPSON, Chief Executive Officer
Laminate Medical—ANTHONY RODRIGUEZ, PhD., VP Market Access
Vivance—MANDAR GORI, Chief Business Officer
VenoStent—TIMOTHY BOIRE, Chief Executive Officer
Phraxis—ALEX YEVLIN, Chief Executive Officer
Mozarc Medical—MIKE SERLE, Senior Director, Global Medical & Clinical Affairs
4:15–5:00
An Update on Federal and State Laws to Regulate Non-Compete Covenants
J. SCOTT HUMPHREY, Partner, Benesch
5:00–6:30 Cocktail Reception
