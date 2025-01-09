This chart tracks the date, drug, reference-listed company, applicant, and indications of publicly available drug launches resulting from Abbreviated New Drug Applications and 505(b)(2) Applications.
|Reference Listed Drug
|ANDA Holder
|Generic Drug Name
|ANDA Applicant(s)
|Indication
|Launch Date
|Abraxane
|Bristol-Myers Squibb
|paclitaxel
|Teva
|Used to treat various types of cancer. Indications for using paclitaxel encompass a range of cancers, including breast, ovarian, bladder, lung, prostate, melanoma, esophageal, Kaposi sarcoma, and various other solid tumors.
|7/2/2024
|Lunesta
|Waylis
|eszopiclone
|Camber
|Used to treat insomnia.
|6/7/2024
|Focinvez
|Steriscience
|fosaprepitant dimeglumine
|Steriscience / Amneal
|Used to prevent: acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (HEC), including high-dose cisplatin, and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (MEC).
|7/9/2024
|Tirosint
|IBSA
|levothyroxine sodium
|Yaral
|Used to treat primary, secondary, and tertiary hypothyroidism.
|7/9/2024
|Thiola EC
|Travere
|tiopronin
|Endo
|Used to prevent kidney stones in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria (too much cystine in the urine).
|7/15/2024
|Zinc Sulfate
|American Regent
|zinc sulfate
|Apotex
|Used as a source of zinc for parenteral nutrition when oral or enteral nutrition is not possible, insufficient, or contraindicated
|8/1/2024
|Doxil
|Baxter Healthcare
|doxorubicin
|Lupin
|Used to treat Ovarian Cancer, Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS)-related Kaposi's Sarcoma, and Multiple Myeloma.
|8/29/2024
|Myrbetriq ER
|Astellas
|mirabegron
|Lupin
|Used to manage overactive bladder.
|9/4/2024
|Sprycel
|Bristol-Myers Squibb
|dasatinib
|Apotex
|Used to treat certain types of leukemia in both adults and children 1 year of age and older, including cases where previous treatment were not effective or tolerated.
|9/5/2024
|Oxtellar XR
|Supernus
|oxcarbazepine
|Apotex
|Used to treat partial-onset seizures in patients 6 years of age and older.
|9/5/2024
|Foscavir
|Clinagen
|foscarnet sodium
|Hikma
|Used to treat CMV retinitis in patients with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).
|9/23/2024
|Narcan
|Adapt
|naloxone
|Teva
|Used to to rapidly reverse opioid overdose.
|9/23/2024
