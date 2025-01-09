This chart tracks the date, drug, reference-listed company, applicant, and indications of publicly available drug launches resulting from Abbreviated New Drug Applications and 505(b)(2) Applications.

Reference Listed Drug ANDA Holder Generic Drug Name ANDA Applicant(s) Indication Launch Date Abraxane Bristol-Myers Squibb paclitaxel Teva Used to treat various types of cancer. Indications for using paclitaxel encompass a range of cancers, including breast, ovarian, bladder, lung, prostate, melanoma, esophageal, Kaposi sarcoma, and various other solid tumors. 7/2/2024 Lunesta Waylis eszopiclone Camber Used to treat insomnia. 6/7/2024 Focinvez Steriscience fosaprepitant dimeglumine Steriscience / Amneal Used to prevent: acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (HEC), including high-dose cisplatin, and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (MEC). 7/9/2024 Tirosint IBSA levothyroxine sodium Yaral Used to treat primary, secondary, and tertiary hypothyroidism. 7/9/2024 Thiola EC Travere tiopronin Endo Used to prevent kidney stones in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria (too much cystine in the urine). 7/15/2024 Zinc Sulfate American Regent zinc sulfate Apotex Used as a source of zinc for parenteral nutrition when oral or enteral nutrition is not possible, insufficient, or contraindicated 8/1/2024 Doxil Baxter Healthcare doxorubicin Lupin Used to treat Ovarian Cancer, Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS)-related Kaposi's Sarcoma, and Multiple Myeloma. 8/29/2024 Myrbetriq ER Astellas mirabegron Lupin Used to manage overactive bladder. 9/4/2024 Sprycel Bristol-Myers Squibb dasatinib Apotex Used to treat certain types of leukemia in both adults and children 1 year of age and older, including cases where previous treatment were not effective or tolerated. 9/5/2024 Oxtellar XR Supernus oxcarbazepine Apotex Used to treat partial-onset seizures in patients 6 years of age and older. 9/5/2024 Foscavir Clinagen foscarnet sodium Hikma Used to treat CMV retinitis in patients with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). 9/23/2024 Narcan Adapt naloxone Teva Used to to rapidly reverse opioid overdose. 9/23/2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.