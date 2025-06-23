Public Hearings On OSHA's Proposed Heat Hazard Rule Begin

Monday, June 16, 2025, marked the first day of informal public hearings on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) proposed rule aimed at preventing heat-related injuries and illnesses in both outdoor and indoor work environments. With rising temperatures posing increased risks to worker health and safety, this rule would establish the first national standard specifically for heat hazard protection.

With an initial heat trigger at 80 degrees and additional control measures at 90 degrees, OSHA's proposed regulations would significantly increase employer compliance obligations, requiring businesses to develop comprehensive plans to evaluate and manage heat risks. This includes identifying hazards, implementing engineering and administrative controls, and providing employee training. Preventative measures, for example, would require employers to create acclimatization procedures and provide water, rest breaks, cooling areas, and shade. Failure to comply could lead to citations and enforcement actions. While there is currently no federal standard addressing heat, many state plan states already have their own specific regulations targeting heat. A patchwork system of regulations and enforcement can make it difficult for large employers to operate across jurisdictions.

The public hearings have so far featured public testimony from employee advocates, industry safety experts, and business interest groups, such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Worker advocacy groups generally supported the proposed standards, calling them "critically overdue," but they also expressed a need for stronger measures in areas like recordkeeping and anti-retaliation protections. On the other hand, business representatives argued for a more flexible, performance-oriented approach, rather than a strict checklist. Voicing concerns about the proposed rule, business proponents argued that the rule does not account for factors like geographic location and employers' unique operational needs.

The future of OSHA's proposed heat safety standard is uncertain. As OSHA initiated the formal rulemaking process during the Biden administration, at least one business representative expressed surprise that these proceedings remained on the docket, given the current administration's focus on deregulation.

OSHA's hearings on this topic are currently scheduled through July 2, 2025.

