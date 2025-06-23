Celebrating Pride Month: Intersectionality And The Power Of Living Authentically (Podcast)

In this Littler Celebrates episode honoring Pride Month, Shareholders Trevor Hardy and Jennifer Orr share their personal journeys of coming out – both as LGBTQ+ and as individuals with disabilities. They reflect on how these intersecting identities have shaped their resilience, fueled their growth, and empowered their legal careers. Their conversation offers insight into the strength found in authenticity and the importance of inclusion in the workplace.

