23 June 2025

Celebrating Pride Month: Intersectionality And The Power Of Living Authentically (Podcast)

Trevor J. Hardy and Jennifer Orr
In this Littler Celebrates episode honoring Pride Month, Shareholders Trevor Hardy and Jennifer Orr share their personal journeys of coming out – both as LGBTQ+ and as individuals with disabilities. They reflect on how these intersecting identities have shaped their resilience, fueled their growth, and empowered their legal careers. Their conversation offers insight into the strength found in authenticity and the importance of inclusion in the workplace.

Listen on SoundCloud | All Littler Podcasts

Authors
Photo of Trevor J. Hardy
Trevor J. Hardy
Photo of Jennifer Orr
Jennifer Orr
