31 July 2025

Local Labor Code Enforcement May Rise

The California Labor Commissioner's Office, the agency that enforces a wide range of the state's labor laws, has awarded $8.55 million in grants to 16 local prosecutors to step up enforcement of labor laws.
Monica H. Bullock

The California Labor Commissioner's Office, the agency that enforces a wide range of the state's labor laws, has awarded $8.55 million in grants to 16 local prosecutors to step up enforcement of labor laws. This funding, part of the Workers' Rights Enforcement Grant Program, is designed to help local governments prosecute wage payment violations and other employment practices that do not comply with California law.

This initiative signals a likely expansion of investigations by local agencies into alleged Labor Code violations. We anticipate that local governments may use the funds to build specialized enforcement units and increase prosecutions of non-compliant California employers.

Some of the grant recipients include:

  • Los Angeles District Attorney – $750,000
  • Fresno City Attorney – $750,000
  • San Mateo District Attorney – $750,000
  • Orange County District Attorney – $700,000
  • San Francisco City Attorney – $600,000

A full list is included in the Labor Commissioner's press release.

California employers should be familiar with the jurisdiction in which their business resides and should treat inquiries from local agencies with the same level of seriousness as those from the state Labor Commissioner.

If you have any questions about local enforcement of Labor Code violations or related issues, please contact a Jackson Lewis attorney to discuss.

