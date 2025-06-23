Leveraging Data To Mitigate Legal Risk: Inside Ogletree's Workforce Analytics And Compliance Practice Group (Podcast)

In this podcast, Scott Kelly (shareholder, Birmingham) sits down with Tim Fox, the Director of Ogletree's Practice Innovation and Analytics team, to discuss the firm's new Workforce Analytics and Compliance Practice Group. Scott, who chairs the practice group, and Tim explain how the new group utilizes the firm's data analytics capabilities to help employers with compliance in a wide range of challenging areas, including equal employment opportunity, government reporting, and pay equity. They also discuss how a multidisciplinary approach enables legal and analytics professionals to collaborate in assisting employers throughout the employment life cycle, from hiring and compensation to benefits and retention.

