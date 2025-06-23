ARTICLE
23 June 2025

Leveraging Data To Mitigate Legal Risk: Inside Ogletree's Workforce Analytics And Compliance Practice Group (Podcast)

OD
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Contributor

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart logo
Ogletree Deakins is a labor and employment law firm representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters. Ogletree Deakins has more than 850 attorneys located in 53 offices across the United States and in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. The firm represents a range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies.
Explore Firm Details
In this podcast, Scott Kelly (shareholder, Birmingham) sits down with Tim Fox, the Director of...
United States Employment and HR
T. Scott Kelly and Timothy Fox
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
1640360 a.jpg

In this podcast, Scott Kelly (shareholder, Birmingham) sits down with Tim Fox, the Director of Ogletree's Practice Innovation and Analytics team, to discuss the firm's new Workforce Analytics and Compliance Practice Group. Scott, who chairs the practice group, and Tim explain how the new group utilizes the firm's data analytics capabilities to help employers with compliance in a wide range of challenging areas, including equal employment opportunity, government reporting, and pay equity. They also discuss how a multidisciplinary approach enables legal and analytics professionals to collaborate in assisting employers throughout the employment life cycle, from hiring and compensation to benefits and retention.

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of T. Scott Kelly
T. Scott Kelly
Photo of Timothy Fox
Timothy Fox
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More