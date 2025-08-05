ARTICLE
5 August 2025

Littler Lounge: Thinking About Getting PAID 2.0? Here's What Employers Need To Know (Podcast)

Just when we thought we had our summer schedules set, the Department of Labor decided to shake things up.
United States Employment and HR
Claire B. Deason,Nicole S. LeFave, and Lisa Schreter
In this special episode, hosts Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave call in Littler attorney Lee Schreter for a quick huddle on the return of the Payroll Audit Independent Determination (PAID) Program.

What is PAID 2.0? Why now? And should employers be excited or cautious? Lee walks us through the rebooted program and what's changed since its 2018 debut. From enforceable releases to strategic self-audits, the group discusses the big questions – and the finer points – of this development.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

