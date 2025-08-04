ARTICLE
4 August 2025

Legislation Grants Authority To California Labor Commissioner To Enforce Labor Code Provisions Related To Gratuities

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Contributor

Jackson Lewis P.C. logo
Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,000+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.
Explore Firm Details
California Governor Newsom recently signed Senate Bill (SB) 648, which authorizes the state's Labor Commissioner to investigate and issue a citation...
United States California Employment and HR
Susan E. Groff

California Governor Newsom recently signed Senate Bill (SB) 648, which authorizes the state's Labor Commissioner to investigate and issue a citation or file a civil action for gratuities taken or withheld in violation of the Labor Code. This enforcement authorization will take effect January 1, 2026.

The Labor Code defines wage theft as employers withholding any money owed to workers, including tips. Previously, although the Labor Commissioner could investigate wage theft, it lacked the authority to issue or recover citations against employers respective to gratuities. SB 648 ensures that citation procedures mirror those used for minimum wage violations.

Employers should familiarize themselves with what is defined as a tip or gratuity under the Labor Code to avoid inadvertent violations of the Labor Code and face investigation or citation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Susan E. Groff
Susan E. Groff
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More