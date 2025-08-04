International Employment Law Tracker—August 2025

Jackson Lewis' International Employment practice group regularly assists clients with global employment and mobility issues in well over 100 countries.

Argentina | Allende & Brea

The Supreme Court Limited the Criteria for Extending Liability for Labor Obligations to Directors of Large Companies On July 10, 2025, the Argentine Supreme Court of Justice ruled in the case "Oviedo, Javier Darío v. Telecom Argentina S.A. et al. on dismissal," overturning the decisions of the lower courts that had extended liabilities to the directors of the defendant companies.

Australia | Harmers Workplace Law

Lattouf V ABC: A Landmark Ruling on Political Opinion On June 25, 2025, Justice Rangiah of the Federal Court of Australia handed down a much-anticipated landmark decision in Lattouf v ABC, finding that the ABC had contravened s 772(1) of the Fair Work Act 2009 (Cth) for unlawfully terminating Ms. Lattouf's employment for the substantial and operative reason that she held a political opinion. In this legal update, we provide a summary of the case and the court's findings, and some of the associated key lessons for employers.

Belgium | Van Olmen & Wynant

National Labor Council Extends Early Retirement Schemes, Medical Unemployment with Company Supplement, and Temporary Unemployment for White-collar Employees Until End of 2025

On the 30th of June 2025, several collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) were going to expire. These CBAs provided exceptional regimes in the field of end-of-career measures and temporary unemployment. They had already been temporarily extended in response to successive crises. However, they were now set to expire in line with the federal coalition agreement of the "Arizona coalition," which outlines the progressive restriction or discontinuation of such schemes.

Canada | Filion Wakely Thorup Angeletti

Federal Pay Equity Compliance: June 30, 2025 Deadline and Compliance Best Practices

Ontario Court Finds Independent Job Search Through Personal Network Does Not Amount to Inducement in Wrongful Dismissal Case

Safety First: Refusal to Comply with Safety Program Warrants Dismissal

Employers Win: Ontario Court of Appeal Upholds ESA-Minimum Termination Clause

"Canadianizing" Employment Agreements and Challenges to Mitigation

Another Win for Employers: Enforceability of Termination Provisions Does Not Impact Contractual Right to Layoff

International Remote Workers and the ESA: Key OLRB Ruling Explained

Chile | Cariola Díez Pérez-Cotapos

Labor Directorate Reconsiders Opinion on Collective Bargaining in Inter-Company Unions On July 4, 2025, the Labor Directorate (the "DT") issued Opinion No. 452/17 (the "Opinion"), which reconsiders the existing administrative doctrine regarding the requirements for collective bargaining by workers affiliated with an inter-company union. The following key points are highlighted.

China | Zhong Lun

General Office of the State Council Issued the Three-Year Action Plan for Promoting the Employment of Persons with Disabilities (2025-2027)

Typical Labor Dispute Cases Involving Non-Compete in Chongqing (2025): Employers' Claim for Automatic Termination of Non-Compete Agreement Without Paying the Non-Compete Compensation Will Not Be Supported by the Court

Colombia | López & Asociados

The Labor Reform Officially Becomes Law Upon its Sanction by President Petro On Wednesday, June 25, 2025, President Gustavo Petro enacted Law 2466 of 2025, also known as the Labor Reform. This law introduces significant amendments to the Colombian Labor Code, Law 50 of 1990, Law 789 of 2002, and other labor-related provisions.

Czech Republic | Havel & Partners

Fathers and Work: Legal Entitlements Under Czech Labor Law Although mainly employee-mothers are traditionally assumed to enjoy special rights in connection with the birth of their child, Czech labor law pays significant attention to employee-fathers, too. This article gives an overview of how the Czech Labor Code and other relevant regulations approach the needs of employee-fathers.

European Union | Van Olmen & Wynant

Less Than a Year Before the Transposition of the EU Pay Transparency Directive: Overview of the Draft National Implementation One of the most significant social policy instruments adopted by the EU in the last years is the EU Pay Transparency Directive (Directive (Eu) 2023/970 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 10 May 2023 to strengthen the application of the principle of equal pay for equal work or work of equal value between men and women through pay transparency and enforcement mechanisms. Member States have until June 7, 2026 to transpose this Directive into their national legal system. The Directive contains rather strictly defined rules (read our summary here), leaving little room for national interpretation or a margin of appreciation. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how the EU Member States are implementing the rules. Below, we give an overview of the transposition status in July 2025.

France | Flichy Grangé Avocats

Employees are Required to Obtain New Official Sick Leave Certificates

Depriving an Employee of All Work and Means of Access to the Company May Constitute Verbal Dismissal

Internal Investigation Reports are Not Always Sufficient Evidence to Justify Dismissals

Corporate Due Diligence Duty: 1st Court of Appeal Ruling

Germany | Pusch Wahlig Workplace Law

Matrix Managers May Vote in Works Council Elections in Multiple Operational Units

Unlawful Intra-Group Data Sharing Triggers Employee Compensation

Ireland | Byrne Wallace Shields

New Gender Balance Regulations for Irish Corporate Boards Now in Effect Ireland recently implemented the European Union (Gender Balance on Boards of Certain Companies) Regulations 2025. These rules enforce EU Directive 2022/2381 and aim to improve gender representation on the boards of large, listed companies. By June 2026, qualifying companies must ensure that at least 40% of non-executive directors are of the underrepresented sex — typically women — and must also set specific objectives for executive roles. Strict reporting, selection procedures, and transparency obligations now apply, with non-compliance resulting in public disclosure starting December 2027.

Italy | Zambelli & Partners

Business Branch Transferred but Employment Relationship Continues In the event of transfer of business, Article 2112 of the Civil Code applies in all cases wherein the transferor replaces itself with the transferee without interruption, including the case of transfer back of the business to the original transferor, on the condition that substantial continuation of the activity previously carried out persists.

Mexico | De La Vega & Martinez Rojas

Mexico Advances Dialogue on 40-Hour Workweek Reform Between June and July 2025, the Mexican government conducted a national dialogue through six regional forums to prepare a constitutional amendment reducing the weekly workweek from 48 to 40 hours. The discussions revealed consensus on the objective but highlighted the need for a phased, sector-sensitive implementation supported by fiscal and regulatory incentives.

The Netherlands | Palthe Oberman

Follow-up on the Impact of the Fall of the Government on Dutch Employment Law In the previous edition of the L&E tracker, we informed you about the possible consequences of the fall of the government for developments in Dutch employment law. This article serves as a follow-up, highlighting which legislative proposals are currently before the House of Representatives and have not been declared controversial.

Poland | Sobczyk & Partners

Maximum Permissible Temperatures in the Workplace – Draft Regulation On June 27, 2025, a new version of the draft regulation was published, which aims to regulate the maximum temperatures in the workplace that are safe for employees' health.

Spain | Suárez de Vivero

Is the Company Obliged to Provide Corporate Email?

Use of an Employee's Personal Email to Notify Them of Dismissal—Is This the Right Option?

Sweden | Cederquist

The Swedish Labor Court Issues First Ruling Under the New Whistleblowing Act The Swedish Labor Court concluded in a recent ruling that the new Whistleblowing Act generally does not apply to personal conflicts or less serious irregularities at the workplace. The Court further clarified a rule of evidence in the Act and noted that the Act is applicable to irregularities that were reported before the Act came into effect, if the alleged reprisals took place afterwards.

Türkiye | Moroğlu Arseven

The Upper Limit for Severance Payment has been Increased The upper limit regarding severance payment calculations in Turkey has been increased for the dates between 01.07.2025 – 31.12.2025.

United Kingdom | Clyde & Co

Disability Discrimination: Neurodiversity

Disability Discrimination: Reasonable Adjustments

Roadmap for UK Employment Reforms

Non-Disclosure Agreements to be Limited

Update to the EHRC's Interim Update on Single Sex Spaces

United States | Jackson Lewis P.C.

Reproductive Health Privacy in Flux: Texas Ruling vs. SCOTUS Limits

Federal Judge Blocks Implementation of EO on Birthright Citizenship in Class Action Case

Managing the Managers: Governance Risks and Considerations for Employee Monitoring Platforms

