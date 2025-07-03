International Employment Law Tracker—July 2025

Jackson Lewis' International Employment practice group regularly assists clients with global employment and mobility issues in well over 100 countries.

Australia | Harmers Workplace Law

Increases to Minimum Wage and Other Important Changes starting July 1, 2025 The Fair Work Commission handed down its annual wage review decision on June 3, 2025. Employers operating in Australia should be aware of important changes that may affect them.

Belgium | Van Olmen & Wynant

Programme Act: Parental Leave for Long-term Foster Care as of July 2025 The legislative proposal for the federal Programme Act was introduced last week in the federal parliament and is expected to be voted on this month. The only employment law matter included in this first big reform of the new federal government is the introduction of parental leave for foster parents. Other employment reforms of the so-called Easter Agreement will be introduced via other legislative acts in the coming months.

Canada | Filion Wakely Thorup Angeletti

COVID-19 Cases: The Consequences of Improperly Applying Company Policies

Ontario Introduces Bill 30, the Working For Workers Seven Act, 2025

British Columbia Animal Protection Officer Terminated for Violent Social Media Posts & Secret Recordings

China | Zhong Lun

Seven Departments Issued Guidelines for Jointly Protecting the Legitimate Rights and Interests of Workers

Ten Typical Cases from Shanghai Baoshan District White Paper on the Diversified Resolution of Labor and Personnel Disputes (2021-2024): Case of an Employee Engaging in Covert Competitive Activities Through an Outsourcing Relationship

Colombia | López & Asociados

Labor Reform Highlights From the Fourth and Final Debate Between June 11 and 17, 2025, the Senate plenary approved 70 of the 77 articles of the Labor Reform bill. With the conclusion of the fourth debate, the bill will move to a conciliation process led by a joint commission of Representatives and Senators who must agree on a unified text to resolve the remaining differences. The primary approved points are listed below.

Czech Republic | Havel & Partners

Employer's Uniform Monthly Reporting Act The Act on Employer's Uniform Monthly Reporting is a significant step in the process of digitalization and gradual simplification of administrative obligations of employers in the Czech Republic. Its main goal is to simplify the complicated communication with public administration authorities.

European Union | Van Olmen & Wynant

Changes to the European Works Council Directive to be Formally Adopted EWCs should be installed when companies have over 1000 workers in the European Economic Area and at least 150 workers in two member states. In 2018, the EU Commission evaluated the 2009 EWC Recast Directive, which currently contains the EU rules regarding EWCs. It was deemed to need certain amendments to improve its effectiveness in installing a genuine social dialogue at European company/group level. Therefore, the EU Commission proposed amendments to the Directive in January 2024. Recently, the European Parliament and Council reached a political agreement regarding the proposed amendments. This means that the 2009 EWC Directive will soon be formally updated with important changes.

France | Flichy Grangé Avocats

New Guidelines on the Contents of Mandatory Anti-discrimination Training

New Decree on the Protection of Employees During Heat Waves

Imposing a Trial Period is Not Justified if the Employee has Already Worked for the Company in a Self-employed Capacity

In Case of Sick Leave, it is Not Necessary for the Company to Send an Employee a New Invitation to their Pre-dismissal Hearing

Germany | Pusch Wahlig Workplace Law

Subsequent Admission of Legal Action of Pregnant Employee

Changes to the Maternity Protection Act Support Expectant Mothers

Ireland | Byrne Wallace Shields

Changes in the Gender Pay Gap Reporting From June 2025, employers with 50 or more employees will be required to publish a gender pay gap report. Employers need to choose a 'snapshot date' in June every year for collecting the relevant data and report by the corresponding date in November. This means that employers now have five months to report on their Gender Pay Gap rather than six months as in previous years.

Italy | Zambelli & Partners

Business Branch Transferred but Employment Relationship Continues In the event of transfer of business, Article 2112 of the Civil Code applies in all cases wherein the transferor replaces itself with the transferee without interruption, including the case of transfer back of the business to the original transferor, on the condition that substantial continuation of the activity previously carried out persists.

Mexico | De La Vega & Martinez Rojas

The Need to Regulate the U.S.-Initiated Rapid Response Mechanism Complaints under Annex 31-A in Mexico Given the increasing number of complaints submitted by the US government under the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) of Annex 31-A of the USMCA, Mexico faces an urgent need to regulate the procedural framework that governs such cases domestically. Without clear internal rules, there is legal uncertainty for both companies and authorities regarding the rights, timelines, and due process guarantees during RRM investigations. The regulatory vacuum threatens the predictability of labor enforcement under the trade agreement and undermines the principles of legal certainty.

The Netherlands | Palthe Oberman

Bill on Certainty for Flex Workers Submitted to the House of Representatives

Impact of the Fall of the Government on Dutch Employment Law

Norway | Helmr

Company-Specific Age Limits to be Abolished on January 1, 2026

The Government Strengthens Efforts Against Social Dumping and Labor Crime

Philippines | Villaraza & Angangco

Stricter Rules, Safer Workplaces: Tightening of Occupational Safety and Health Standards Under DO 252-25, or the Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations of R.A. No. 11058 The issuance of DOLE Department Order No. 252-25, Series of 2025, or the Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act No. 11058 titled "An Act Strengthening Compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Standards and Providing Penalties for Violations thereof (DO 252-25) ushered in a new phase of occupational safety and health standards (OSH) in the Philippines.

Poland | Sobczyk & Partners

Salary Transparency in Job Advertisements - Amendment to the Labor Code On June 4, 2025, Parliament passed the salary transparency law, which will introduce, among other things, the obligation to provide the applicant for employment with information about the salary, its initial amount or range, and the relevant provisions of the collective agreement or the remuneration regulations.

Spain | Suárez de Vivero

What Happens if an Employee Still has Vacation Days Left at the End of the Year?

Five Days' Paid Leave for Hospitalization or Serious Illness of Relatives of the Employee as New Considerations of the Spanish Supreme Court

Sweden | Cederquist

The Swedish Labor Court Rules on Taxi Drivers' Employment Status

In a recent ruling, the Swedish Labor Court concluded that two taxi drivers were entitled to overtime compensation for work the taxi company claimed was performed as employees of a temporary work agency. The company's failure to pay overtime compensation and vacation allowance constituted a violation of the applicable collective bargaining agreement.

United Kingdom | Clyde & Co

Discrimination: Part-time Workers

Employment Reforms: Update

Discrimination: Gender Consultation

Whistleblowing: Sanctions Breaches

Family Friendly Parental Leave System

United States | Jackson Lewis P.C.

U.S. Supreme Court Reverses 'Reverse' Employment Discrimination Pleading Standard

Trump Suspends Travel to U.S. for Nationals of 19 Countries

Federal Court Vacated Gender Identity Portions of EEOC Harassment Guidance: Employer Uncertainty Remains

