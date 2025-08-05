New York COVID-19 Paid Sick Leave Expires

More than 5 years from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, New York's COVID-19 paid sick leave law has now officially expired as of July 31, 2025. The COVID-19 paid sick leave law, which was enacted during pandemic-related lockdowns in March 2020, had required most New York employers to provide paid, job-protected COVID-19 sick leave to employees who were under a mandatory or precautionary order of quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19 (or who were caring for family members who were under such orders). Although COVID-19 unfortunately remains a reality, the pandemic phase (and related employee leave protections) have now come and gone.

With the COVID-19 leave law now expired, employees will need to continue to turn to other paid leave policies for COVID-19-related diagnostic or care-related reasons, including under New York State and New York City paid sick leave laws, as well as under other potential laws when COVID-19 causes more serious health effects for employees or their family members.

