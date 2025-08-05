ARTICLE
5 August 2025

New York COVID-19 Paid Sick Leave Expires

M
Mintz

Contributor

Mintz logo
Mintz is a litigation powerhouse and business accelerator serving leaders in life sciences, private equity, sustainable energy, and technology. The world’s most innovative companies trust Mintz to provide expert advice, protect and monetize their IP, negotiate deals, source financing, and solve complex legal challenges. The firm has over 600 attorneys across offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, San Diego, and Toronto.
Explore Firm Details
More than 5 years from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, New York's COVID-19 paid sick leave law has now officially expired as of July 31, 2025.
United States New York Employment and HR
Michael S. Arnold,Corbin Carter, and Kayla Lucia
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

More than 5 years from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, New York's COVID-19 paid sick leave law has now officially expired as of July 31, 2025. The COVID-19 paid sick leave law, which was enacted during pandemic-related lockdowns in March 2020, had required most New York employers to provide paid, job-protected COVID-19 sick leave to employees who were under a mandatory or precautionary order of quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19 (or who were caring for family members who were under such orders). Although COVID-19 unfortunately remains a reality, the pandemic phase (and related employee leave protections) have now come and gone.

With the COVID-19 leave law now expired, employees will need to continue to turn to other paid leave policies for COVID-19-related diagnostic or care-related reasons, including under New York State and New York City paid sick leave laws, as well as under other potential laws when COVID-19 causes more serious health effects for employees or their family members.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michael S. Arnold
Michael S. Arnold
Photo of Corbin Carter
Corbin Carter
Person photo placeholder
Kayla Lucia
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More