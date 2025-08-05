ARTICLE
5 August 2025

Are Employee Driver's License Requirements In The Rearview Mirror? What Washington's New Law Says

DW
Dickinson Wright PLLC

Contributor

Dickinson Wright PLLC logo
Dickinson Wright is a general practice business law firm with more than 475 attorneys among more than 40 practice areas and 16 industry groups. With 19 offices across the U.S. and in Toronto, we offer clients exceptional quality and client service, value for fees, industry expertise and business acumen.
Explore Firm Details
Heads up, employers—a new law went into effect in Washington State this week (effective as of July 27, 2025) limiting when an employer can require job applicants and employees to have a valid driver's license.
United States Employment and HR
Brittney S. Rivers and Emily J. Krueger
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Heads up, employers—a new law went into effect in Washington State this week (effective as of July 27, 2025) limiting when an employer can require job applicants and employees to have a valid driver's license. A recent update to the Washington Equal Pay and Opportunities Act now prohibits employers from requiring employees to have a valid driver's license as a condition of employment or stating in job postings that a license is required, unless driving is an essential job function or related to a legitimate business purpose for a position.1

The Washington Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) has been charged with investigating complaints regarding compliance with this new law, and violators will be subject to significant penalties.2 If L&I determines that an employer has violated this law, it may issue a citation and notice of assessment and order the employer to make the following payments:

  1. To the complainant:
    • Actual damages;
    • Statutory damages equal to the actual damages or $5,000, whichever is greater; and
    • Interest of 1% per month on all compensation owed.3
  1. To L&I:
    • The costs of investigation and enforcement;
    • A civil penalty; and
    • Any other appropriate relief.4

For an employer's first violation, the civil penalty may be up to $500. Any repeat violations may be up to $1,000 or 10% of the damages, whichever is greater.5 If L&I does not find a violation, the employee may appeal the finding. If the employee succeeds on their appeal, they are entitled to their costs and reasonable attorneys' fees.

This new law is now in effect in Washington State. Oregon and California have also enacted similar laws within the last few years.6 Employers will want to review and update their job postings, applications, and descriptions, as well as their handbook and employment policies to make sure they comply with these requirements.

Footnotes

1. Laws of 2025, ch. 115, § 1.

2. Laws of 2025, ch. 115, § 1.

3. Laws of 2025, ch. 115, § 1.

4. Laws of 2025, ch. 115, § 1.

5. Laws of 2025, ch. 115, § 1.

6. ORS 659A.347; Cal. Gov. Code § 12940(q).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Brittney S. Rivers
Brittney S. Rivers
Photo of Emily J. Krueger
Emily J. Krueger
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More