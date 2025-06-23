Cross Border Catch-Up: Employer Responsibilities In Global Business Travel (Podcast)

In this episode of our Cross-Border Catch-Up podcast series, Patty Shapiro (shareholder, San Diego) and Maya Barba (associate, San Francisco) discuss key considerations for short-term international business travel. Maya and Patty explore the distinction between "business activity" and "productive work"—a difference that can determine whether work authorization is required. They also touch on duty of care and what that means for employers supporting employees on international business travel.

