ARTICLE
23 June 2025

Cross Border Catch-Up: Employer Responsibilities In Global Business Travel (Podcast)

OD
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Contributor

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart logo
Ogletree Deakins is a labor and employment law firm representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters. Ogletree Deakins has more than 850 attorneys located in 53 offices across the United States and in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. The firm represents a range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of our Cross-Border Catch-Up podcast series, Patty Shapiro (shareholder, San Diego) and Maya Barba (associate, San Francisco) discuss key considerations...
United States Employment and HR
Patty Shapiro
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

1640436a.jpg

In this episode of our Cross-Border Catch-Up podcast series, Patty Shapiro (shareholder, San Diego) and Maya Barba (associate, San Francisco) discuss key considerations for short-term international business travel. Maya and Patty explore the distinction between "business activity" and "productive work"—a difference that can determine whether work authorization is required. They also touch on duty of care and what that means for employers supporting employees on international business travel.

Transcript

Transcript Pending

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Patty Shapiro
Patty Shapiro
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More