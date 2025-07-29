Missouri's Earned Paid Sick Leave Law Repealed—A Change In Course For Missouri Employes

Missouri's legislative trajectory on paid sick leave has shifted dramatically. Last November, voters approved Proposition A, bringing a new statewide requirement for earned paid sick time to take effect May 1, 2025. We detailed its accrual mechanics, caps, carryover rules, notice requirements, permissible uses and penalties in our Paid Sick Leave Starting Soon in Missouri Client Alert (April 11, 2025).

Fast-forward to mid July: Governor Kehoe signed HB 567, the repeal of Proposition A. However, the law is not yet dead—the repeal takes effect on August 28, 2025, because HB 567 lacks an emergency clause. You can read all about this timing, and what employers must do in the interim, in our Paid Sick Leave Law Updates: Missouri and Nebraska Client Alert (July 8, 2025).

What Missouri Employers Need to Do Now (Before August 28)

Continue to maintain full compliance with Proposition A until August 28, including the following:

Accrual (1 hour of paid sick time accrued per 30 worked), caps (up to 40 or 56 hours of paid sick time accrued per year depending on number of employees), and 80 hour carryover (up to 80 hours of carry over into the next year). Continue tracking usage, displaying the official workplace poster and providing written notice to employees. Enforce documentation rules for absences of three or more shifts. Observe sick leave provisions for family/medical reasons and emergencies.

Employee communication: Send a memo explaining that earned sick leave remains in effect through August 28 and how unused leave may be used before the repeal takes effect on August 28.

Policy review: Consider whether to

Freeze accrual after the August 28 repeal; Convert remaining leave into other paid time off; and/or Eliminate the policy after August 28

Update employee handbooks promptly following the repeal to remove earned paid sick time obligations under Proposition A and reflect any new paid leave or other approach.

Consult legal counsel if you plan to integrate this into broader paid leave or if you are unclear about carryover or payout obligations post repeal.

Next Steps and Options (After August 28)

The repeal is final: No further accrual or usage requirements under Proposition A after August 28. Employers who had introduced compliance-focused paid sick leave may now Integrate it into existing paid leave; Eliminate it entirely, or Re-position in a policy aligned with your goals.

Unused paid sick time hours accrued before August 28 can typically be used through that date. Beyond that, usage is discretionary—you may want to clarify this in a written policy.

Why This Matters

Risk of non-compliance: Proposition A carries misdemeanor penalties or infractions for non compliance with its accrual, notice and documentation mandates. Proposition A also includes a private right of action, allowing individual employees to file suit.

Employee relations: A transparent strategy and clear messaging during the transition minimizes confusion and potential disputes.

Policy alignment: Ensuring your absence policies reflect state law avoids needless complexity or expense.

Bottom Line

Until August 28, 2025, Missouri employers must fully comply with Proposition A's earned paid sick leave mandates. After that date, those obligations disappear—so plan accordingly.

