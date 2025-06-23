Supreme Court Upholds Tennessee Transgender Care Ban

In a widely awaited for decision, the Supreme Court in a 6-3 opinion authored by Justice Roberts held that a Tennessee law which prohibits certain medical treatments (puberty blockers and hormones) for transgender minors, does not violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. (Justice Alito concurred in part and joined in part with the Majority)

Justice Roberts analyzed the law under a rational basis review, not the heightened scrutiny called for by the transgender plaintiffs in the case. The Majority found the law was constitutional under this standard due to the legitimate interest of the Tennessee legislature in preventing harm associated with using puberty blockers to treat gender dysphoria in minors. The Court reached this holding while acknowledging that under Tennessee law puberty blockers remain a legal treatment of minors for conditions other than gender dysphoria. The Court found this distinction did not create an unlawful sex-based distinction. "The law does not prohibit conduct for one sex that it permits for the other. Under SB1, no minor may be administered puberty blockers or hormones to treat gender dysphoria, gender identity disorder, or gender incongruence; minors of any sex may be administered puberty blockers or hormones for other purpose." The Court noted that this reasoning was in accord with Bostock, as even if that decision based in Title VII applied to a constitutional analysis, the fact would remain in the Majority's view that neither sex nor transgender status were the but-for-cause of the prohibition on treatment.

In a searing dissent, Justice Sotomayor wrote the law at issue was unconstitutional as it targets transgender minors by denying them treatments available to others. The dissent noted that heightened scrutiny was required in cases like this that treat people differently based on sex. In her framing of the statute "Male (but not female) adolescents can receive medicines that help them look like boys, and female (but not male) adolescents can receive medicines that help them look like girls." She rejected the medical uncertainty referenced by the Majority, and noted "the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Medical Association, American Psychiatric Association, American Psychological Association, and American Academy of Child Adolescent Psychiatry all agree that hormones and puberty blockers are appropriate and medically necessary to treat gender dysphoria when clinically indicated." (Justice Kagan agreed that analysis of the law required heightened scrutiny but did not opine as to whether or not the law met this test).

This decision will have significant consequences as over 20 states have enacted bans similar to the law in Tennessee in that it will preclude children in these jurisdictions from medically treating gender dysphoria. It is uncertain what impact these statutes will have on the ability of employee benefit plans to continue to offer gender dysphoria coverage to minors. It is possible that employers and their plans that offer such benefits may be targeted for aiding a crime under some state statutes. In addition, it is possible that the DOJ's recent initiative under Attorney General Bondi to investigate and aid criminal prosecutions related to gender affirming care will target parents of transgender children (i.e. employees) and benefit plans. Whether or not this transpires is unknown, and it is recommended that in light of this decision benefit plans review their benefit offerings in close contact with legal counsel.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.