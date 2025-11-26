Littler Lounge: Festive Compliance – Unwrapping Holiday Parties, Bonuses, And Workplace Cheer (Podcast)

The holidays are here, and so are the workplace traditions that make this season sparkle. Hosts Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave, joined by Littler Shareholder Charlotte Main, dive into the practical realities of the holiday season for employers and HR leaders. Together, they unwrap the fun side of year-end celebrations – from creative ways to show appreciation (turkey, anyone?) to holiday bonuses, charitable initiatives, and the art of surviving the office party without starring in next year's cautionary tale. Listeners will discover how organizations can keep celebrations inclusive, compliant, and memorable – while sidestepping legal hangovers and avoiding the jelly-of-the-month club.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.