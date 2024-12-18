California AG Sponsors Legislation Requiring Social Media Platform Warning Labels

- California AG Rob Bonta sponsored legislation to require social media companies to disclose certain risks associated with youth social media use.
- Assembly Bill 56 would require social media companies to display a black box warning to all users during their first use of the platform and then at least once weekly after that. The warning would be required to be displayed for at least 90 seconds.
- The Bill had its first reading in December 2024 and may be heard in Committee in January 2025.
