California AG Sponsors Legislation Requiring Social Media Platform Warning Labels

Immigration and Global Mobility: What to Expect and How to Prepare During the Second Trump Administration

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

California AG Rob Bonta sponsored legislation to require social media companies to disclose certain risks associated with youth social media use.

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Accept