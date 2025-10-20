ARTICLE
20 October 2025

California Enacts Social Media Platform Warning Label Law

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 56, which requires social media companies to disclose certain risks associated with use of social media by kids and teens.
  • The law requires social media companies to display a black box warning to all users during their first use of the platform and then at least once weekly after that. The warning would be required to be displayed for at least 90 seconds.
  • We previously covered California AG Rob Bonta's sponsorship of this legislation.

