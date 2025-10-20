California Enacts Social Media Platform Warning Label Law

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 56, which requires social media
companies to disclose certain risks associated with use of social
media by kids and teens.
The law requires social media companies to display a black box
warning to all users during their first use of the platform and
then at least once weekly after that. The warning would be required
to be displayed for at least 90 seconds.
We previously covered California AG Rob Bonta's sponsorship of this legislation.
