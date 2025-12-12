FCC Announces Comment Dates For Its Caller Identity Verification Notice Of Proposed Rulemaking: January 5, 2026; Reply Comments Are Due February 3

Diana James’s articles from Roth Jackson are most popular:

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC, Commission) has published its Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking and related Public Notice (FNRPM and PN) in the Federal Register. The FNPRM proposes new caller identity information requirements, foreign-origin call indicators, and removal of outdated robocall/Telephone Consumer Privacy Act (TCPA) rules.

Comments are due on or before January 5, 2026, and reply comments are due on or before February 3, 2026.

As outlined in our previous advisory, in this FNPRM, the Commission proposes:

requiring terminating voice service providers (VSPs) to communicate verified caller identity information to consumers' handsets when signaling A-level SHAKEN attestation,

requiring originating VSPs to verify caller identity data,

requiring the use of Rich Call Data for secure transmission of caller identity information,

conditioning A-level STIR/SHAKEN attestation on caller identity information verification,

identifying foreign-originated calls, and

deleting outdated TCPA/call-blocking rules.

Two proposals that we want to highlight for our clients are:

removing the STIR/SHAKEN exemption for providers who lack control of the network infrastructure necessary to implement STIR/SHAKEN, and

prohibiting legitimate spoofing of NANP U.S. numbers for foreign-originated calls.

The FCC also mentioned that it plans to revisit Know-Your-Customer requirements in a separate proceeding.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.