ARTICLE
10 December 2025

New York's Algorithmic Pricing Disclosure Law Takes Effect (Podcast)

New York's new algorithmic pricing law is now in effect, requiring businesses that use consumer data and algorithms to set individualized prices to clearly disclose...
New York's new algorithmic pricing law is now in effect, requiring businesses that use consumer data and algorithms to set individualized prices to clearly disclose: "THIS PRICE WAS SET BY AN ALGORITHM USING YOUR PERSONAL DATA." In this episode, we unpack what triggered the law, how far its reach extends, and what it means for companies using dynamic pricing, personalization, or AI-driven optimization tools — including new compliance obligations and enforcement risk for legal, marketing, and compliance teams.

