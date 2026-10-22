MintzTech Connect Industry News: Spotlight On Retro

Our client spotlight in this edition is on Retro, the friends-only photo-sharing app that is bringing social media back to its roots. Built by former Instagram teammates, Retro offers a private, ad-free alternative to today’s algorithm-driven platforms in the form of a weekly photo journal designed to connect users with the people they actually care about — not creators, advertisers, or AI-generated content.

Retro was founded by Nathan Sharp and Ryan Olson, who first met while working together on the team that built and shipped Instagram Stories. Sharp was a director of product management at Meta, where he spent over six years leading products including Instagram Stories, Facebook Dating, and Facebook Groups. Olson was a director of engineering and an engineering manager at Instagram for nearly seven years. The two left Meta in May 2022 to co-found Lone Palm Labs, the parent company behind Retro. Sharp and Olson named Lone Palm Labs after their favorite bar in San Francisco’s Mission District, where they previously brainstormed approaches to problems in consumer social media with Instagram colleagues.

The company addresses what Sharp and Olson see as a fundamental gap in today’s social media landscape: the major platforms have pivoted hard toward creators and entertainment, crowding out the friends-and-family use cases that once defined apps like Instagram. As Sharp told TechCrunch, “Something that has to be true and will be true is that people will still want to see more of their friends. The photos and videos you take will need to find a place where they can reach the intended audience.”

Retro’s product is intentionally intuitive. The app functions as a weekly photo journal where users share real photos from their camera roll with a private group of friends immune from public feeds, follower counts, and algorithmic rankings. Since its launch in July 2023 as a deeply personal photo journaling app, Retro has steadily expanded its feature set to include collaborative journals, shared albums, monthly recaps, the ability to print and ship physical postcards, and a “Rewind” feature that lets users time-travel through photo memories from their camera roll. Crucially, Retro does not monetize through advertising. Instead, the company offers a premium subscription tier, priced at roughly $5 per month or $36 per year. The subscription unlocks features such as video sharing, GIF and sticker comments, unlimited history, and additional app customization options.

The product’s design-forward approach has attracted attention well beyond its user base. In July 2024, Google Photos developed a feature called “My Week” that closely mirrored Retro’s week-by-week photo journal format and horizontal filmstrip design, a moment Sharp took in stride. “We don’t have a public feed of people that are trying to build audiences, so you don’t run into distractions outside of family and friends,” Sharp noted. “We don’t train AI models on any of your photos. I think the simplicity and the focus of that still helps us differentiate from any kind of bigger multi-use case app.”

Retro’s traction reflects growing consumer appetite for intimate, algorithm-free social spaces. According to data from app intelligence provider Appfigures, Retro has been downloaded approximately 7 million times since launch, with an estimated 1.7 million monthly active users per Sensor Tower data. Nearly half of Retro’s users participate in the app on a daily basis, and in-app spending has surged more than 460% over the past 180 days. The app has also gained international traction in markets including Japan, Taiwan, Germany, and Spain, and has earned Apple’s “Editors’ Choice” designation.

The broader opportunity has attracted significant investor attention. The company recently announced it had raised north of $21 million in Series A funding, with the round itself having closed in December 2025. The round was co-led by Field Ventures and Thrive Capital, with participation from Positive Sum and several new and existing angel investors. Retro’s prior backers include Thrive Capital, Dylan Field, Scribble Ventures, BoxGroup, Imaginary Ventures, Coalition, Conviction, Copper, Positive Sum, and various angels.

As Trace Cohen, Managing Partner at New York Venture Partners, observed in Value Add Pulse, “A subscription consumer app with 460% in-app spend growth is a software business with a social surface, not a network chasing ad scale.” The financing reflects a broader thesis that as dominant platforms increasingly drift from social feeds toward entertainment and AI-generated content, consumers will pay for genuine, small-scale connection. Importantly, the subscription model may prove more durable than the ad-supported networks that have struggled with engagement decay in recent years.

To learn more about Retro and its approach to friends-first photo sharing, visit retro.app.