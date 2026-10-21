SAPPHIRE SALE!: Baby Troutman (Sapphire) Is BORN Early! So LCOC V Tickets Are On Sale NOW!!

The author announces the early arrival of his daughter Sapphire Jane Troutman while simultaneously launching ticket sales for the fifth annual Law Conference of Champions (LCOC V), scheduled for July 19-21, 2027 in Southern California. Tickets start at $199 but increase by $10 daily, eventually reaching $3,099, making early purchase essential for attendees interested in the premier legal marketing and advertising conference.

Troutman Amin, LLP is a nationally recognized litigation and privacy law firm handling complex federal litigation and advising on emerging privacy and telecommunications issues. Built on integrity, hard work, loyalty, and gratitude, the firm delivers sophisticated legal counsel with a straightforward, client-first approach and a commitment to doing things right.

So I’ve been noticeably absent the last few days despite massively important developments– FCC Open Meeting, SB690 signed, etc.–and any of you were probably wondering what was keeping me from my Czarly duties.

Actually most of you follow closely enough to know EXACTLY what was keeping me– the birth of my WONDERFUL BEAUTIFUL daughter.

Her name is Sapphire Jane Troutman.

Such a fantastically pretty girl– can’t wait to show her to you all but Puja says “no pictures” for now at least. But trust me– this girl is gorgeous and you will all meet her soon.

She definitely came a bit early and it was touch and go for a while on a couple of fronts but for now I am INCREDIBLY HAPPY and GRATEFUL to say both mom and baby are HOME and RESTING COMFORTABLY.

So– booyah!

But also booyah– LCOC V TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE!!

You already know Law Conference of Champions is the greatest advertising/marketing/lead gen legal show in the world. C-Site, In house and compliance professionals pour in from all across the nation to hear the greatest names in MarLeg take the stage and break down the biggest TCPA, CIPA, data privacy and AI legal developments you all NEED to know.

This year’s show will be our fifth annual and the BIGGEST AND BEST one yet. And tickets start at just $199.00! But they go up $10.00 every single day! So you will definitely want to get your tickets ASAP.

The show will be July 19-21, 2027 in Southern California. By the time of the show tickets will cost $3,099.00! (There are exactly 290 days between now and July, 19, 2027– x. $10.00 per day is $2,900 plus $199= $3,099.00… I think.)

You can buy your tickets right now by clicking the graphic below.

And I am not going to guarantee you Sapphire will be there… but she’s very likely to make an appearance if mom gives the blessing.

Speaking of Mom, feel free to reach out and give her some love but don’t be concerned if she doesn’t respond right away. She’s on pretty strict limitations for a bit– no worries, she’s doing great. Just precautionary stuff.

Love you all– get your tickets right away and chat soon!

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