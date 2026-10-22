Proposed Ultra-Wideband Device Rules Could Aid Shipping Companies, Airlines, Satellite Operators, Drone Manufacturers, Toymakers, and AI Companies

The Federal Communications Commission has proposed comprehensive updates to its Ultra-Wideband Device regulations, which haven't been revised since 2002 despite significant technological advances. The proposed changes would expand UWB applications beyond current imaging and radar systems to include factory automation, autonomous navigation, AI-enabled sensing, and potentially drone operations, toys, and satellite use.

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On September 30, 2026, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adopted a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) proposing to modernize its Part 15 rules governing unlicensed Ultra-Wideband Devices (UWBs). UWBs operate on an unlicensed basis, using low power across wide radio channels (typically 500 MHz or more) on a non-interference basis. UWBs are currently used for imaging systems (including medical imaging systems and wall imaging, through-wall imaging, and surveillance systems employed by law enforcement, fire, and emergency rescue organizations), ground penetrating radar systems (GPR), and certain indoor and handheld devices. But the rules employ strict technical limits and support only specific applications of UWBs. The rules also prohibit use on board aircraft, ships, or satellites, and in the operation of toys.

The Commission has not updated its rules regarding UWBs since 2002. In that time, the technology and market for UWBs have developed significantly. This has forced manufacturers to frequently seek waivers of the Commission's rules to accommodate new uses of UWBs, including vehicle lane assistance, Bluetooth lock systems, transit location systems, and 3D GPRs for highway and bridge maintenance.

The NPRM undertakes a comprehensive review of the UWB rules. It would update the definition of an UWB transmitter to accommodate additional modulation types, such as swept frequency, stepped frequency, or frequency hopping systems. It would modernize the UWB device measurement procedures to accommodate swept frequency, stepped frequency, or frequency hopping systems and evaluating their interference characteristics using measurements in their normal operating mode during their compliance testing. It would create a new UWB device category capable of supporting modern UWB use cases including factory automation, autonomous navigation, and AI-enabled sensing. It would also eliminate the written advance coordination requirement for UWB imaging systems, reducing regulatory compliance burdens. The NPRM also seeks comment on eliminating the existing prohibitions on UWB use in toys, ships, aircraft, and satellites, facilitating opportunities to facilitate UWB-based drone operations, updating rules pertaining to GPRs, and easing UWB technical requirements such as emission limits, duty cycle restrictions, and antenna requirements.

In 2019 and 2025, the Commission received separate Petitions for Rulemaking from Robert Bosch LLC ("the Bosch Petition") and the Alliance for Automotive Innovation et al. ("the Joint Petition"), respectively, to modernize the UWB rules. The Bosch Petition argued that the UWB rule framework was outdated and proposed more flexible international UWB regulations and greater harmonization to support global manufacturing. The Joint Petitioners sought more targeted changes, including changes to definitional, operational, and equipment-classification provisions that frequently necessitated waivers. The Commission initiated this proceeding in response to the rulemaking petitions and large number of waiver requests regarding UWBs since 2002. The NPRM seeks further comment on the petitions.

This proceeding offers shipping companies, airlines, satellite operators, drone manufacturers, toymakers, and AI companies an excellent opportunity to describe how they could incorporate UWB devices in their service offerings and how new rules would facilitate innovative uses of UWB devices. Comments are due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register and reply comments are due 60 days after Federal Register publication.

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