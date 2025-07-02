State AG News: Common Scams, Inflated Costs Post-Natural Disasters, Underpaid Wages June 12-18, 2025

Each week, Crowell & Moring's State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from June 12-18, 2025
Multistate
- A multistate coalition of 55 State Attorneys General, representing all US states and territories, announced a $7.4 billion settlement with Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin and other synthetic opioids, and the Sackler Family, Purdue's owners. The settlement would resolve all pending litigation against the Sacklers and the family's pharmaceutical company for their involvement in the opioid crisis in the United States. Most of the settlement funds are earmarked to support addiction recovery in impacted communities throughout the country. This announcement comes about year after the Supreme Court struck down the last proposed nationwide settlement with Purdue Pharma, finding that the U.S. Bankruptcy Code would not allow Purdue to shield members of the Sackler family from liability.
- A multistate coalition of 19 State Attorneys General filed an amicus brief in the Southern District of New York in support of Jobs Corps—a national job training and vocational program. The Jobs Corps program, which the Trump Administration attempted to dismantle last month, provides professional training and housing to thousands of young Americans who are at risk of homelessness without the program. The amicus brief supported Jobs Corps' motion for preliminary injunction against the department of labor's elimination of the program.
Arizona
- Arizona Attorney General Mayes announced a new partnership between her office and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) to launch new consumer protection programming. Attorney General Mayes, along with consumer investigative reporter Joe Ducey, will feature in videos warning Arizonans of common scams, including bitcoin and cryptocurrency schemes, fraudulent celebrity advertisements, and new scam horizons broadened by artificial intelligence. The announcement includes BBB resources and hotlines to report scams to Attorney General Mayes' office and the FTC.
California
- California Attorney General Bonta filed charges against Southern California real estate agent Iman Eshaghyan for price gouging victims of the Palisades Fire by increasing rental prices by over 30% despite the local declaration of emergency. CA Penal Code § 396 prohibits an increase of over 10% from the pre-emergency price of housing, hotel accommodations, gasoline, food, emergency supplies, and repair or reconstruction services, along with other services that disaster victims may require. Attorney General Bonta's announcement included a hotline and webpage with resources for fire victims.
Missouri
- Missouri Attorney General Bailey issued a series of tips to help consumers avoid common scams after disasters, with an emphasis on construction fraud, price gouging, and charity scams. This follows a devastating tornado that hit St. Louis this May and a year of difficult storms and flooding in Missouri.
New York
- New York Attorney General James secured a court order freezing $300,000 worth of cryptocurrency linked to a wide-reaching investment scam targeting Russian-speaking New Yorkers. The scammers lured in its targets through Facebook ads that promised favorable returns on crypto investments. A joint investigation by the Office of the Attorney General, the Brooklyn District Attorney, and New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) revealed that the scam was based out of Vietnam and that the scammers used a forged BitLicense certificate purportedly issued by the DFS. The scheme has caused over $1 million in losses, and over 100 web domains have been seized along with $140,000 USD stolen from the victims via digital asset tracing.
- Attorney General James announced that her office reached an agreement for security services provider Secured24 to pay $400,000 in restitution for underpaid wages to over 100 private school guards. Secured24 illegally withheld supplemental benefits from its employees, all while submitting false payroll records to schools saying that it had provided such benefits. Schools then submitted the inflated receipts to New York City's Department of Citywide Administrative Services, and Secured24 was reimbursed through the city's NPS security guard program — pocketing the difference at their employees' expense.
- Attorney General James secured a $250,000 penalty from financial services company MoneyGram. MoneyGram, which allows customers to wire money from the U.S. to over 200 countries and territories worldwide, repeatedly failed to investigate errors, transfer its funds on time, and provide its customers with accurate disclosures.
Washington
- Washington Attorney General Brown filed a complaint against five apartment complexes and their property management firm for marketing the complexes as low-income units for senior tenants. The property company FPI Management calculated rents based on the area's median income rather than each senior tenant's individual income, leading to unmanageably high rents being charged to vulnerable tenants with less ability to move. Attorney General Brown also argued that FPI misrepresented the quality of its buildings as "luxury" and "resort-style," and included with his announcement four photographs of the peeling, moldy, and worn accommodations.
West Virginia
- West Virginia Attorney General McCuskey warned West Virginians about potential price-gouging in the wake of intense flooding in the state. Attorney General McCuskey urged consumers to file price-gouging complaints and provided a web link and hotline for those impacted.
