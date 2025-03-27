Let's Get Surety – Episode #133: Unpacking Executive Order 14173 And Its Implications For Federal Contractors (Podcast)

In Episode 133 of the Let's Get Surety podcast, Stephen E. Irving, Partner (Houston), and Tara R. Munder, Associate (Dallas) at Peckar & Abramson, P.C., join host Kat Shamapande to break down Executive Order 14173—recently signed by President Donald Trump.

The discussion explores the Order's goal to end illegal discrimination and restore merit-based opportunities in federal contracting, including its revocation of Executive Order 11246, which had established affirmative action and non-discrimination obligations. The episode also examines what this change could mean for federal contractors, subcontractors, the OFCCP, and the surety industry at large.

Listen now.

