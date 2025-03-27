ARTICLE
27 March 2025

Let's Get Surety – Episode #133: Unpacking Executive Order 14173 And Its Implications For Federal Contractors (Podcast)

PA
Peckar & Abramson PC

Contributor

United States Government, Public Sector
Stephen E. Irving and Tara Munder

In Episode 133 of the Let's Get Surety podcast, Stephen E. Irving, Partner (Houston), and Tara R. Munder, Associate (Dallas) at Peckar & Abramson, P.C., join host Kat Shamapande to break down Executive Order 14173—recently signed by President Donald Trump.

The discussion explores the Order's goal to end illegal discrimination and restore merit-based opportunities in federal contracting, including its revocation of Executive Order 11246, which had established affirmative action and non-discrimination obligations. The episode also examines what this change could mean for federal contractors, subcontractors, the OFCCP, and the surety industry at large.

Listen now.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Stephen E. Irving
Stephen E. Irving
Photo of Tara Munder
Tara Munder
