Mass Deportations: How Donald Trump Is Weaving A 'Dangerous' Web Of 'Host Countries'

In a recent Le Monde article on Donald Trump's expanding
network of “host countries” for deported migrants, Dan
Berger explained how new bilateral agreements are being used to
accelerate expulsions. “The United States uses these
agreements with other countries to achieve two goals: to deny
asylum to as many migrants as possible while deporting as many as
possible,” Berger said, warning that the approach sidesteps
human rights protections built into U.S. immigration law.