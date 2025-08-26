CURATED
26 August 2025

Mass Deportations: How Donald Trump Is Weaving A 'Dangerous' Web Of 'Host Countries'

Gs
Green and Spiegel

Contributor

Green and Spiegel logo
Green and Spiegel is one of the world's oldest immigration law firms, with over 60 years of experience assisting a global clientele. Focusing exclusively on immigration law, the lawyers at Green and Spiegel provide a broad range of immigration services to individual, institutional, and corporate clients in Canada, the United States, and Europe.
Explore Firm Details
In a recent Le Monde article on Donald Trump's expanding network of "host countries" for deported migrants, Dan Berger explained how new bilateral agreements are being used to accelerate expulsions.
United States Immigration
Dan Berger
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In a recent Le Monde article on Donald Trump's expanding network of “host countries” for deported migrants, Dan Berger explained how new bilateral agreements are being used to accelerate expulsions. “The United States uses these agreements with other countries to achieve two goals: to deny asylum to as many migrants as possible while deporting as many as possible,” Berger said, warning that the approach sidesteps human rights protections built into U.S. immigration law.

READ NOW

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Dan Berger
Dan Berger
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More