Humanitarian Parole Uncertainty: SCOTUS Halts CHNV Program, While Lower Court Orders Continued Processing For CHNV, Afghans, Ukrainians

The U.S. Supreme Court has lifted an April 14, 2025, temporary injunction blocking the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS's) decision to terminate humanitarian parole for individuals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela under the CHNV program. Noem v. Svitlana Doe, et al., No. 24A1079 (May 30, 2025).

U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani's order is stayed pending the outcome of an appeal filed by DHS in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit and a decision on a petition for writ of certiorari to the Supreme Court regarding the merits of the case, if one is ultimately sought by either side.

The CHNV program has allowed approximately 450,000 people to live and work legally in the United States.

DHS has not yet provided guidance regarding the status of CHNV parolees in light of the Supreme Court decision.

On May 28, 2025, Judge Talwani ordered DHS to resume processing of parole and reparole applications for individuals covered under the Uniting for Ukraine, Operation Allies Welcome (Afghanistan), Central American Minors Parole, Family Reunification Parole, Military Parole-In-Place, and CHNV Humanitarian Parole.

It is not clear whether DHS will continue to adjudicate parole applications for CHNV beneficiaries in light of the Supreme Court decision. Jackson Lewis attorneys will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.

