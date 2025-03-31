ARTICLE
31 March 2025

Trump Administration Terminates Humanitarian Parole For Citizens Of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, Venezuela

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced the termination of humanitarian parole for citizens of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela...
Worldwide Immigration
Marissa Prianti and Michael Neifach

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced the termination of humanitarian parole for citizens of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, also known as the CHNV program, in the Federal Register on March 25, 2025. Humanitarian parole for citizens of these countries will expire no later than 30 days from March 25, 2025, or April 24, 2025.

CHNV beneficiaries who did not file some other immigration benefit application prior to publication of the termination notice must depart the United States on or before April 24, 2025, or the expiration of their humanitarian parole, whichever date is sooner. DHS will prioritize removal of CHNV beneficiaries without pending immigration applications who remain in the United States beyond the expiration of their humanitarian parole.

DHS has determined that, after termination of the parole, the condition upon which employment authorizations were granted no longer exists, and DHS intends to revoke parole-based employment authorizations.

The CHNV program was instituted by DHS under former President Joe Biden. It allowed citizens of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela who obtained U.S. financial sponsors to enter the United States by humanitarian parole for up to two years. Once in the United States, parolees could apply for work authorization. Humanitarian parole was renewable, however, on Oct. 4, 2024, the Biden Administration announced it would not renew the program. About 530,000 individuals benefited from the CHNV program.

Seeking to enjoin termination of the program, on Feb. 28, 2025, Haitian Bridge Alliance and several individuals affected by the termination of the CHNV program filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, alleging violations of the Administrative Procedure Act and the Due Process Clause of the Fifth Amendment. The lawsuit is pending.

Operation Allies Welcome, the humanitarian parole program for Afghanis who assisted U.S. forces during the war in Afghanistan, and Uniting for Ukraine, the humanitarian parole program for individuals fleeing the war in Ukraine, are unaffected by the latest announcement.

