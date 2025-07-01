Update On E-Verify Issuing Notices Of Termination For The CHNV Parole Program

UPDATE: On June 20, 2025, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) sent a notice to each E-Verify employer and E-Verify Web Services provider to instruct them to regularly log into their E-Verify account to generate a "Status Change Report" for review of "their aggregated case data for employees who presented an EAD [Employment Authorization Document] for employment verification which has now been revoked by DHS." After reviewing this data, employers should use Supplement B of the I-9 form to immediately begin reverifying each current employee whose EAD the Status Change Report indicated was revoked, and complete all within a "reasonable amount of time," though this term is not defined. The notice also states an employer "cannot continue employing a person who does not provide proof of current work authorization."

The Status Change Reports have already generated lots of questions from employers; if you have questions, please consult with immigration counsel.

As we reported on June 17, 2025, on June 12, 2025, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) began sending termination notices, by email, to approximately 530,000 individuals who entered the United States under a recent parole program for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans (CHNV). These parolees are being informed that their parole status and work authorization is being revoked immediately.

Many immigration compliance attorneys and employers had been anticipating that DHS would provide some guidance with a short grace period before the effective date of the end of employment authorization documents (EADs) for CHNV parolees. This termination coincides with the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans under the 2023 designation.

Below is the email sent to CHNV parolees at their email address on file with USCIS:

On March 25, 2025, the DHS announced the termination of the CHNV parole programs. That announcement stated that the parole period for aliens whose parole has not already expired by April 24, 2025, would terminate on that date unless the Secretary [of DHS] makes an individual determination to the contrary. A court temporarily ordered DHS to pause taking action concerning the termination of CHNV parole periods, but the U.S. Supreme Court has since held that DHS may proceed with terminating your parole granted under the CHNV parole programs. Accordingly, DHS is now terminating your parole by issuing this Notice of Termination of Parole. If your Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, was approved based on your parole into the United States pursuant to the CHNV parole programs....your Employment Authorization Document (EAD) is hereby revoked as of the date of this notice. A condition upon which your employment authorization was granted no longer exists, and 15 days have passed since you were notified of our intent to revoke your parole-based EAD. Your EAD is no longer valid. This decision is without prejudice to consideration of subsequent applications for employment authorization filed with USCIS. This notice informs you that your parole is now terminated.

History of How We Got Here

On January 6, 2023, the Biden administration launched a humanitarian parole program allowing certain nationals from the four countries to apply for entry to the United States for a temporary stay of up to two years. On March 25, 2025, DHS issued a notice terminating, as of April 24, the humanitarian parole held by Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans, who entered the United States through it.

However, on April 14, a federal judge halted and enjoined DHS from terminating humanitarian parole status and work authorizations for nationals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. The Trump administration appealed and on May 5, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit denied DHS's motion for a stay pending appeal. The appellate court did not undertake any significant action regarding the DHS's appeal and DHS sought to move the case to the Supreme Court. On May 30, the Court lifted the injunction, allowing the cancellation to go forward on May 30, 2025. DHS is now notifying parole recipients that if they have not obtained lawful status to remain in the United States, they must leave immediately.

Employer's Burden

One issue that employers are facing immediately is how to know whether their employees are on CHNV parole and thus, subject to having their EADs revoked.

Currently, CHNV parolees/employees are receiving emails from DHS/USCIS notifying them of the loss of their work authorization, as stated above. Additionally, E-Verify is in the process of notifying E-Verify Employer Agents that they need to log in to E-Verify and review the Case Alerts on the revocation of EADs.

However, most employers are not enrolled in E-Verify; thus, there is no way for employers to have direct confirmation from DHS. Even if enrolled in E-Verify, if the employer has an Employer Agent, such notice will be sent directly to the Employer Agent. In many cases, employees who are receiving the revocation notices have been notifying their employers of the revocation. Will all employees receiving the revocation notices notify their employer? This is very unlikely.

If notified by the employee, what action should the employer take? It should not immediately terminate those employees; rather, the employer should ask them whether they have other work authorization. For example, a CHNV parolee may have applied for asylum and been issued an EAD with the code/category C08 or been the recipient of a family-based adjustment EAD (code/category C09).1 If an employee has acceptable proof of continued work authorization, the employee continues to be eligible for employment. If, at this point, an employee does not have any documentation showing eligibility for employment, the employer must promptly terminate the employee.

Generally, employers are not required to keep copies of the documents an employee presented to complete the I-9 unless the employer uses E-Verify or is required to do so by state law. For an employer that keeps supporting documents with the I-9 form, the employer can determine if an employee may be part of the CHNV program if the employee has an EAD with the category C11 and is from one of the CHNV countries. However, it is important to note that not all EADs with category C11 were issued as part of the CHNV program. In other words, an employee could have a C11 EAD and not have been impacted by the CHNV cancellation. It is an open question whether an employer must question their employees on their work authorization status to determine if they are definitively part of the CHNV program. Since there is no clear guidance from DHS, employers with questions about whether and how much to question employees with C11 EADS about their particular circumstances should consult with immigration counsel.

Footnote

1. The codes/categories C08 and C09 are listed on the EADs and designate under what status an employee receives their EAD. In this case, C08 means asylee applicant and C09 means adjustment of status applicant.

