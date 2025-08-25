Presidential Permit: Authorizing Cameron County, Texas, To Construct, Maintain, And Operate A Pedestrian Border Crossing At The Gateway International Bridge Land Port Of Entry

Authorizes Cameron County, Texas to construct, maintain, and operate a new pedestrian border crossing at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville, subject to federal oversight, environmental compliance, and coordination with U.S. and Mexican authorities.

Within one year, Cameron County must coordinate with federal agencies to finalize and gain approval for its plan.

