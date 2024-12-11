December 2024 DOL PERM And PWD Processing Times

As of December 1, 2024, the Department of Labor (DOL) was conducting analyst review for PERM applications filed in September 2023 or earlier, and processing audited cases with priority dates of December 2022 or earlier. DOL is working on standard reconsideration requests that were filed in July 2024 or earlier.

As of December 1, 2024, DOL is issuing prevailing wage determinations (PWDs) for PERM and H-1B prevailing wage requests filed in May 2024 (OES and non-OES). The agency has been processing PERM prevailing wage redeterminations requested in July 2024 and H-1B prevailing wage redeterminations requested in August 2024. DOL is also processing PERM Center Director reviews requested in March 2024, and H-1B Center Director reviews requested in January 2024.

These reports are available on the DOL FLAG page.

