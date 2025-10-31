DHS To End Automatic Extensions Of Employment Authorization Documents Effective October 30

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), through U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), has issued an interim final rule eliminating the automatic extension of employment authorization documents (EADs) for most noncitizens who timely file renewal applications. This policy change will apply to EAD renewal applications filed on or after October 30, 2025.

Key Change

Beginning October 30, 2025, noncitizens who file to renew their EADs will no longer receive an automatic extension of their employment authorization or EAD validity while USCIS adjudicates their renewal application. Limited exceptions will remain, including extensions required by federal statute and those issued through Federal Register notices for temporary protected status (TPS) beneficiaries.

EADs that already received an automatic extension prior to October 30, 2025, will not be affected by this rule.

DHS Rationale

DHS states that the policy is intended to enhance screening and vetting by requiring USCIS to affirmatively reevaluate an individual's eligibility before extending work authorization. USCIS leadership emphasized a return to stricter review standards, noting that authorization to work in the United States is a "privilege, not a right."

Impact on Employers and Foreign National Employees

This rule is expected to have significant compliance and operational consequences, including:

Increased risk of gaps in work authorization during renewal processing.

Heightened I-9 compliance exposure if internal tracking systems are not proactively updated.

Greater urgency to file renewal applications up to 180 days before expiration (as recommended by USCIS).

Business continuity risk, particularly for employers with EAD-dependent workforce populations.

Foreign nationals whose employment authorization is incident to their status will continue to have work authorization if their status is valid, even if their EAD is expired. For example, individuals in L-2S with an expired EAD but valid L-2 status will continue to hold work authorization. These employees can present a valid I-797 or I-94 to their employers upon expiration of their EAD.

Recommended Employer Action Items

To reduce risk, employers should:

Identify and audit current employees holding EADs as early as possible.

Update I-9 and immigration compliance protocols—reverification must occur by the current EAD expiration date; post-October 30, 2025, I-797C receipt notices can no longer be relied upon to extend work authorization.

Train HR and onboarding teams on the rule and revised timelines.

Encourage employees to file renewal applications at the earliest permissible window (180 days before expiration).

Coordinate with immigration counsel immediately if relying on TPS-related or statute-based automatic extensions.

EAD Categories Impacted (for Renewal Filings on or After October 30, 2025)

The following categories were previously eligible for automatic extensions and will now be affected:

A03 : Refugees

: Refugees A05 : Asylees

: Asylees A07 : Certain parents/dependent children of special immigrants

: Certain parents/dependent children of special immigrants A08 : Certain citizens of Micronesia/Marshall Islands/Palau

: Certain citizens of Micronesia/Marshall Islands/Palau A10 : Granted withholding of removal

: Granted withholding of removal A12/C19 : TPS beneficiaries and TPS applicants with temporary treatment benefits

: TPS beneficiaries and TPS applicants with temporary treatment benefits A17 : E-1/E-2/E-3 dependent spouses

: E-1/E-2/E-3 dependent spouses A18 : L-2 dependent spouses

: L-2 dependent spouses C08 : Pending asylum applicants

: Pending asylum applicants C09 : Pending adjustment of status applicants

: Pending adjustment of status applicants C10 : Suspension of deportation/cancellation of removal applicants

: Suspension of deportation/cancellation of removal applicants C16 : Creation of record applicants

: Creation of record applicants C20/C22/C24 : Legalization applicants

: Legalization applicants C26 : H-4 dependent spouses

: H-4 dependent spouses C31: VAWA self-petitioners

Historical Background

The automatic EAD extension was originally created to prevent gaps in work authorization for individuals with pending, timely filed renewal applications due to USCIS case processing delays—an issue that had triggered extensive employer advocacy and litigation, including Edakunni v. Mayorkas (2022). In response, DHS first issued a temporary 540-day automatic extension in 2022 to provide immediate relief and workforce continuity. That framework was made permanent in January 2025, with DHS citing the need to support the U.S. economy, protect employers from workforce disruption and reduce uncertainty and anxiety for foreign national employees. The automatic extension policy has since been periodically maintained and expanded—most recently from 180 days to 540 days—specifically to stabilize employment during prolonged adjudication backlogs.

Next Steps

We are closely monitoring implementation guidance and any further clarification from USCIS. Employers should immediately begin reviewing workforce planning and compliance processes to prevent future authorization lapses once the rule takes effect.

For case-specific guidance or assistance in updating compliance protocols, seek immigration counsel.

