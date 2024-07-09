July 2024 DOL PERM And PWD Processing Times

As of July 1, 2024, the Department of Labor (DOL) was conducting analyst review for PERM applications filed in June 2023 or earlier, and processing audited cases with priority dates of December 2022 or earlier. DOL is working on standard reconsideration requests that were filed in September 2023 or earlier.

As of July 1, 2024, DOL is issuing prevailing wage determinations (PWDs) for PERM prevailing wage requests filed in December 2023 (OES) and June 2023 (non-OES) and H-1B prevailing wage requests filed in January 2024 (OES) and June 2023 (non-OES). The agency has been processing PERM prevailing wage redeterminations requested in January 2024 and H-1B prevailing wage redeterminations requested in March 2024. DOL is also processing PERM and H-1B Center Director reviews requested in August 2023.

These reports are available on the DOL FLAG page.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.