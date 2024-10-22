October 2024 DOL PERM And PWD Processing Times

As of October 15, 2024, the Department of Labor (DOL) was conducting analyst review for PERM applications filed in August 2023 or earlier, and processing audited cases with priority dates of December 2022 or earlier. DOL is working on standard reconsideration requests that were filed in April 2023 or earlier.

As of October 15, 2024, DOL is issuing prevailing wage determinations (PWDs) for PERM prevailing wage requests filed in April 2024 (OES) and May 2024 (non-OES) and H-1B prevailing wage requests filed in April 2024 (OES and non-OES). The agency has been processing PERM and H-1B prevailing wage redeterminations requested in June 2024. DOL is also processing PERM Center Director reviews requested in October 2023, and H-1B Center Director reviews requested in January 2024.

These reports are available on the DOL FLAG page.

