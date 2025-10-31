DHS Announces Automatic EAD Extensions That End 10/30

Published: McLane.com

October 29, 2025

On October 29th, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced an interim final rule—effective, tomorrow October 30th—which will end automatic extensions for employment authorization documents (EADs) for individuals filing renewal applications in most categories. So far, the rule is not retroactive and does not affect automatic extensions for EAD applications filed before tomorrow, October 30th.

The limited exceptions to this new rule are EAD extensions provided by law, such as F-1 OPT holders with a pending STEM extension; or through a Federal Register notice, such as for TPS-related automatic extensions.

Impacted categories include:

Withholding of Deportation or Removal Granted (A10)

Spouse of principal E and L-1 (A17 & A18), and H-4 nonimmigrants (C26) Asylum application pending (C8)

Pending Adjustment of Status (C9)

Cancelation of removal applicants (C10), and VAWA Self-Petitioners (C31), among others.

See the full list on the USCIS EAD webpage.

We recommend that EAD extensions be filed right at the 180-day mark to minimize any employment disruptions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.