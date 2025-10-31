ARTICLE
31 October 2025

DHS Announces Automatic EAD Extensions That End 10/30

MM
McLane Middleton, Professional Association

Contributor

McLane Middleton, Professional Association logo
Founded in 1919, McLane Middleton, Professional Association has been committed to serving their clients, community and colleagues for over 100 years.  They are one of New England’s premier full-service law firms with offices in Woburn and Boston, Massachusetts and Manchester, Concord and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. 
Explore Firm Details
On October 29th, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced an interim final rule—effective, tomorrow October 30th—which will end automatic extensions for employment authorization documents (EADs) for individuals filing renewal applications in most categories.
United States Immigration
Shiva Karimi and Autumn Tertin
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
McLane Middleton, Professional Association are most popular:
  • within Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)
  • with Finance and Tax Executives and Inhouse Counsel

Published: McLane.com
October 29, 2025

On October 29th, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced an interim final rule—effective, tomorrow October 30th—which will end automatic extensions for employment authorization documents (EADs) for individuals filing renewal applications in most categories. So far, the rule is not retroactive and does not affect automatic extensions for EAD applications filed before tomorrow, October 30th.

The limited exceptions to this new rule are EAD extensions provided by law, such as F-1 OPT holders with a pending STEM extension; or through a Federal Register notice, such as for TPS-related automatic extensions.

Impacted categories include:

  • Withholding of Deportation or Removal Granted (A10)
  • Spouse of principal E and L-1 (A17 & A18), and H-4 nonimmigrants (C26) Asylum application pending (C8)
  • Pending Adjustment of Status (C9)
  • Cancelation of removal applicants (C10), and VAWA Self-Petitioners (C31), among others.

See the full list on the USCIS EAD webpage.

We recommend that EAD extensions be filed right at the 180-day mark to minimize any employment disruptions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Shiva Karimi
Shiva Karimi
Photo of Autumn Tertin
Autumn Tertin
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More