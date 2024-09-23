September 2024 DOL PERM And PWD Processing Times

As of September 1, 2024, the Department of Labor (DOL) was conducting analyst review for PERM applications filed in August 2023 or earlier, and processing audited cases with priority dates of December 2022 or earlier.

As of September 1, 2024, the Department of Labor (DOL) was conducting analyst review for PERM applications filed in August 2023 or earlier, and processing audited cases with priority dates of December 2022 or earlier. DOL is working on standard reconsideration requests that were filed in February 2024 or earlier.

As of September 1, 2024, DOL is issuing prevailing wage determinations (PWDs) for PERM prevailing wage requests filed in February 2024 (OES) and January 2024 (non-OES) and H-1B prevailing wage requests filed in February 2024 (OES and non-OES). The agency has been processing PERM and H-1B prevailing wage redeterminations requested in May 2024. DOL is also processing PERM and H-1B Center Director reviews requested in August 2023.

These reports are available on the DOL FLAG page.

