23 July 2024

DHS Updates STEM Designated Degree Program List With One New Entry

United States Immigration
The Department of Homeland Security has added an additional field to the list of academic degrees eligible for the F-1 STEM optional practical training (OPT) program.

The STEM OPT program, which allows F-1 students with a qualifying STEM degree to hold OPT work authorization for up to 36 months – will be expanded to include the following field and Classification of Instructional Programs (CIP) codes effective July 23:

Environmental/Natural Resource Economics (CIP 03.0204)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

