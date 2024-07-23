DHS Updates STEM Designated Degree Program List With One New Entry

The Department of Homeland Security has added an additional field to the list of academic degrees eligible for the F-1 STEM optional practical training (OPT) program.

The STEM OPT program, which allows F-1 students with a qualifying STEM degree to hold OPT work authorization for up to 36 months – will be expanded to include the following field and Classification of Instructional Programs (CIP) codes effective July 23:

Environmental/Natural Resource Economics (CIP 03.0204)

