July 2025 Visa Bulletin: Limited Advancement For India And China

July 2025 Visa Bulletin shows several changes in the employment-based immigrant visa categories, with advancements for China and select movement for India and other countries. The Visa Bulletin confirms that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will honor final action dates for I-485 adjustment-of-status applications filed in July 2025.
Quick Hits
- EB-1. China advances one week (to November 15, 2022); India holds at February 15, 2022; all other countries remain current.
- EB-2. China advances two weeks (to December 15, 2020); India holds at January 1, 2013; no movement for other countries.
- EB-3 Most countries advance seven weeks (to April 1, 2023); China and India move one week; the Philippines sees no change.
|Employment-
based
|All Chargeability
Areas Except
Those Listed
|CHINA-
mainland
born
|INDIA
|MEXICO
|PHILIPPINES
|1st
|C
|15NOV22
|15FEB22
|C
|C
|2nd
|15OCT23
|15DEC20
|01JAN13
|15OCT23
|15OCT23
|3rd
|01APR23
|01DEC20
|22APR13
|01APR23
|08FEB23
|Other Workers
|08JUL21
|01MAY17
|22APR13
|08JUL21
|08JUL21
|4th
|U
|U
|U
|U
|U
|Certain Religious Workers
|U
|U
|U
|U
|U
|5th Unreserved
(including C5, T5, I5, R5, NU, RU)
|C
|22JAN14
|01MAY19
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside:
Rural (20%, including NR, RR)
|C
|C
|C
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside:
High Unemployment (10%, including NH, RH)
|C
|C
|C
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside:
Infrastructure (2%, including RI)
|C
|C
|C
|C
|C
Source: U.S. Department of State, July 2025 Visa Bulletin, Final Action Dates Chart
Key Takeaways
- India and China see minimal movement. For Indian nationals, there is no movement in the EB-1 and EB-2 green card categories, while EB-3 advances by just one week to April 22, 2013. For Chinese nationals, EB-1 advances one week to November 15, 2022; EB-2 moves two weeks to December 15, 2020; and EB-3 progresses one week to December 1, 2020. These minor shifts may slightly impact green card timelines but are unlikely to change case strategy in a significant way.
- EB-3 advances for most countries. The EB-3 Professional and Skilled Worker category sees a seven-week advancement for most countries except India, China, and the Philippines. The new cutoff date for these countries is April 1, 2023, which could enable final green card action for more employees and allow companies to plan for long-term retention and status stabilization.
- EB-5 information and filing date updates. The EB-5 Unreserved category remains unchanged for China (January 22, 2014) and India (May 1, 2019), while all other countries are still current. In addition, the Dates for Filing have advanced for EB-3 in all countries except India and China, allowing eligible employees to submit adjustment applications earlier—even if final action is still pending.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.