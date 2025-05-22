June 2025 Visa Bulletin Shows Advancement For EB-2 And EB-3 Worldwide And China

The June 2025 Visa Bulletin shows some advancement in the EB-2 and EB-3 categories for all countries except for India. In addition, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will accept employment-based adjustment-of-status applications from foreign nationals with a priority date that is earlier than the final action dates listed in the June 2025 Visa Bulletin.

Quick Hits

The June 2025 Visa Bulletin shows some forward movement for EB-2 and EB-3 for all countries of chargeability except India.

The June 2025 Visa Bulletin shows no change for all employment-based final action dates for India from the May 2025 Visa Bulletin.

USCIS will honor final action dates for I-485 adjustment-of-status applications filed in June 2025.

Employment-

based All Chargeability

Areas Except

Those Listed CHINA-

mainland

born INDIA MEXICO PHILIPPINES 1st C 08NOV22 15FEB22 C C 2nd 15OCT23 01DEC20 01JAN13 15OCT23 15OCT23 3rd 08FEB23 22NOV20 15APR13 08FEB23 08FEB23 Other Workers 22JUN21 01APR17 15APR13 22JUN21 22JUN21 4th U U U U U Certain Religious Workers U U U U U 5th Unreserved

(including C5, T5, I5, R5, NU, RU) C 22JAN14 01MAY19 C C 5th Set Aside:

Rural (20%, including NR, RR) C C C C C 5th Set Aside:

High Unemployment (10%, including NH, RH) C C C C C 5th Set Aside:

Infrastructure (2%, including RI) C C C C C

Source: U.S. Department of State, June 2025 Visa Bulletin, Final Action Dates Chart

Key Takeaways

According to the June 2025 Visa Bulletin:

EB-1: India remains at February 15, 2022, and China remains at November 8, 2022 (with no change from the May 2025 Visa Bulletin).

EB-2: India remains at January 1, 2013, while China advances by two months to December 1, 2020. All other countries advance by almost four months to October 15, 2023.

EB-3 Professionals and Skilled Workers: India remains at April 15, 2013, and China advances by three weeks to November 22, 2020. All other countries advance by five weeks to February 8, 2023.

