McDermott Partners Peter Greene, David Nissenbaum, And Joseph Smith Featured In Preqin Service Providers In Private Markets 2025 Annual Report

McDermott Will & Schulte partners Peter Greene, David Nissenbaum, and Joseph A. Smith recently authored "How closed- and open-end fund managers are evolving to meet LP demands," for the Preqin Service Providers in Private Markets 2025 annual report

Article Insights

McDermott Will & Schulte partners Peter Greene, David Nissenbaum, and Joseph A. Smith recently authored "How closed- and open-end fund managers are evolving to meet LP demands," for the Preqin Service Providers in Private Markets 2025 annual report. They shared their insights on how fund managers are reshaping strategies to meet investor demands for liquidity, flexibility and stronger returns.

From evergreen private credit funds to continuation vehicles and evolving fee models, innovative structures are redefining how capital is deployed in today's uncertain market.

