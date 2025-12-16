The Finance Function Reckoning: Why 2026 Will Separate Strategic CFOs From Operational Scorekeepers

As 2025 ends, a visible divide has formed inside finance teams. Some have redesigned their operating model so they can support decisions quickly. Others still rely on slow, manual processes that no longer match the speed of their business. This gap is now shaping which CFOs gain influence and which ones slowly lose it. The difference is not in tools or headcount but the way the work is designed.

The CFO's Wake-Up Call

I watched a board replace its CFO this year because the finance team could not deliver answers fast enough. A pricing scenario needed for a board meeting took nearly two weeks. By the time finance finished, a competitor had already acted. Many finance leaders are closer to this risk than they realize.

Strength or Struggle: What 2025 Revealed

Looking at the trends from the prior year across private equity-backed and middle-market companies, clear patterns stand out. Technology did not break finance, but it exposed where financial processes were already weak. Teams buried in manual work and long month-end routines struggled to keep up. Teams that redesigned their workflows created room for faster analysis and a real partnership with leadership.

Teams that fell behind: long financial close cycles, heavy reconciliation, and constant catch-up. One manufacturer's board asked for an external capability review because finance could no longer support strategic decisions.

long financial close cycles, heavy reconciliation, and constant catch-up. One manufacturer's board asked for an external capability review because finance could no longer support strategic decisions. Teams that pulled ahead: another company cut its financial close by more than half after redesigning data flow and automating routine tasks. Leadership began receiving answers within hours, and the CFO's influence grew.

another company cut its financial close by more than half after redesigning data flow and automating routine tasks. Leadership began receiving answers within hours, and the CFO's influence grew. Teams that only modernized on the surface: dashboards improved the visuals, but not the speed. Leaders quickly saw the gap between presentation and capability.

The Shift in Expectations

A major shift occurred this year. CEOs now expect finance to provide timely insight, not just accurate reporting. One CEO told me he can get a directional answer from a simple tool in under a minute, but has waited several days for finance to confirm it. He questioned whether the wait was worth it. The expectation today is clear: insight must be fast and accurate. Finance teams that focus on precision alone are falling behind.

Faster, Better Finance: What Is Working

Three practices consistently help finance teams move faster and increase influence:

Automating work that does not require judgment. This frees time for forecasting, analysis, and strategy. Redesigning workflows for speed. Continuous reconciliations, fewer approval bottlenecks, and standard analyses shorten close cycles and improve response time. Leading with recommendations. When finance opens analysis with a clear point of view, leadership trusts and involves them earlier.

The 48-Hour Diagnostic

A simple test reveals your team's agility. When leadership asks an unexpected question, measure how long it takes to deliver a complete answer with data and a recommendation. If it takes longer than forty-eight hours, the issue is usually operational design. Teams that miss this window often lose influence before they notice the shift.

What 2026 Will Require

The new year will reward CFOs who build finance functions that keep pace with decision cycles and provide forward-looking insight. CEOs want to know whether finance accelerates the company or slows it down. You will see the answer in the meetings you join and how early your input is requested.

Leaders who adapted early are already shaping decisions. Those who maintain slow, rigid processes are becoming historical reporters instead of strategic partners.

Where Finance Leaders Can Start

At Riveron, we help CFOs identify critical bottlenecks and redesign finance operations for speed and clarity. You do not need a full transformation to begin making a valuable impact. Finance leaders can start by fixing one recurring bottleneck in the first quarter. Even one improvement creates momentum and shifts internal expectations.

Finance teams that move early will set the pace for the year ahead, while teams that wait will find the gap widening quickly. If you are unsure where your finance organization stands, now is the time to assess it before your board does.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.