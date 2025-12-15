Our Emerging Manager Minute video series examines a wide array of topics that are crucial for understanding and navigating the challenges and opportunities for Emerging Hedge Fund Managers. From regulatory changes and market trends to fundraising strategies and operational best practices, each installment delves into the key issues that impact new and growing fund managers.

Managing SMAs Alongside Commingled Hedge Funds

In the third installment of the Akin Emerging Manager Minute, partners Max Karpel and Ira Kustin explore the strategic advantages and operational complexities of managing SMAs alongside commingled hedge funds, including achieving optimal scale and allocating expenses across vehicles, as well as critical regulatory considerations.

Seeding Transactions

In the second installment of the Akin Emerging Manager Minute, partners Max Karpel and Ira Kustin discuss the key considerations for Emerging Hedge Fund Managers when entering into Seed Deals, including the structure, terms and tax implications of such transactions. They highlight trends in the marketplace and business considerations as well.

Popularity of SMAs

In this installment of the Akin Emerging Manager Minute, partners Max Karpel and Ira Kustin provide a quick overview of one of the hottest trends in the Emerging Hedge Fund Manager space—the proliferation of Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs). They discuss the growing importance and acceptance of SMAs in the context of first time hedge fund launches, exploring the legal and commercial implications of this development.

